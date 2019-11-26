Top 10 Reasons to Support the Internet Archive

Today, the Internet Archive launches is End of Year Fundraising Campaign. We’re lucky to have a 2-to-1 Matching Grant for the next few weeks, so your impact will be tripled if you give today. Of the 1.1 million people who use the Internet Archive each day, only a tiny percentage donate. Why give? Here are ten great reasons to support the Internet’s non-profit library for all:
#1. The Wayback Machine has fixed 11 million broken links in Wikipedia, making the web more reliable.
#2. We’re home to the live recordings of the Grateful Dead. (And 7800 other bands!)
#3. The Internet Archive is working with the people of Bali to keep their culture and language alive by scanning and transcribing the world’s largest online collection of Balinese Palm Leaf manuscripts.
#4. In our Music Collection, you can now read the liner notes for John Coltrane’s album with Johnny Hartman and many LPs and CDs.
#5. Readers! You’re borrowing half a million books each month with complete reader privacy. That’s among the 3.8 million online books we have to choose from.
#6. Who knows what evil lurks in the hearts of men? Only the Shadow knows…along with listeners of our Old Time Radio collection.
#7. Super Munchers and 2500 other MS-DOS games you can play in your browser.
#8. What was the sound of America from 1898 to 1960? Just listen to our 150,000 78rpm recordings. Including 4172 polkas to dance to!
#9. The superpowers of Free-range archivist, Jason Scott.
#10. Information you can trust has never been more important. Our mission is to preserve the best knowledge of humankind and share it with everyone.
If you listen to music and radio, read books, play vintage video games, or reference past web sites at the Internet Archive, we ask that you chip in and help keep us going strong in 2020! Don’t forget, we have a 2-to-1 matching grant, so if you donate $5 it becomes $15 for the Internet Archive today.
It is the responsibility of all users to contribute to the Internet archive and to appreciate their efforts.
With the help of the Internet Archive, the public can download digital material and download it into their data group. However, most data is automatically collected by web crawlers to get the most out of public Web information.
I appreciate the mind-boggling volume of precious materials that the Archive has determined to save forever.
This information will fuel the younger generation to invent and create standing on the shoulders of giants who have come before.
The ancient library of Alexander was burnt. Thanks to Internet Archives for preserving the next chapter of human history.
I will donate to Internet Archive every year.
Wow, it’s really cool .. thanks admin I like it 🙂
Can I mail my contribution by check from an American Bank?
Yes! Just mail your check to Internet Archive, 300 Funston Ave. San Francisco, CA 94118. Thank you!
How can I contact you
Write to us at info@archive.org
best interesting section for me in archive.org is wayback machine and recently we can save site manual.
Le meilleur matériel numérique c’est sur archives.org .. Ma 1ere bibliothèque numérique
I donated because I listen to the Old Time Radio Shows, like Gunsmoke, while working in my workshop.
This section was really great 🙂
I would like to donate at this time but I am pressed for lack of funds. Sorry!
Most societies place importance on preserving artifacts of their culture and heritage. Without such artifacts, civilization has no memory and no mechanism to learn from its successes and failures. Our culture now produces more and more artifacts in digital form. The Archive’s mission is to help preserve those artifacts and create an Internet library for researchers, historians, and scholars. The Archive collaborates with institutions including the Library of Congress and the Smithsonian.
We have been fixing the bugs in different browsers. Please try now!
As a T.I . Trapped in small town my things are not so great for at the moment. I would like to contribute something and will. Before the end of the year for sure. IT IS IMPORTANT TO KEEP THIS SITE ALIVE . IF YOU ARE UNDER 20 I CAN UNDERSTAND WHY YOU MIGHT NOT THIBK SO. ANYONE OVER 25 SHOULD HAVE ENOUGH LIFE EXPERIENCE TO UNDERSTAND WHY DONATING TO THIS TEAM OF PEOPLE IS NECESSARY. WE NEED MEN AMD WOMEN LIKE THIS IN CONTROL OF LARGE AMOUNTS OF MONEY TO KEEP A INFORMATION THAT WE NEED TO STAY FREE. HOW MANY OF PUBLIC LIBRARIES HAVE THE TYPE OF INFORMATIONS YOU FIND HERE…..RIGHT. SO DONATE WHEN YOU CAN. I LOVE YOU ALL
I think internet archives do have to be supported. Because with this we can see and know information in the past.
i donated through my relative
Messages on the internet,
Seems to always exist somewhere, but it is not;
There are too much messages disappears on the web forever for various reasons.
These once-existing messages are the footprint of human civilization,
You are a great gardener who holds part of these disappeared messages.
bless all of you.
Hi Wendy Hanamura,
You have explained all the reasons very perfectly. I pledge to support the Internet Archive from now onwards. Thanks.
I think internet archives do have to be supported. Because with this we can see and know information in the past.
The best part is interesting to me at archive.org