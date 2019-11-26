Top 10 Reasons to Support the Internet Archive

Today, the Internet Archive launches is End of Year Fundraising Campaign. We’re lucky to have a 2-to-1 Matching Grant for the next few weeks, so your impact will be tripled if you give today. Of the 1.1 million people who use the Internet Archive each day, only a tiny percentage donate. Why give? Here are ten great reasons to support the Internet’s non-profit library for all:



#1. The Wayback Machine has fixed 11 million broken links in Wikipedia, making the web more reliable.

#2. We’re home to the live recordings of the Grateful Dead. (And 7800 other bands!)

#3. The Internet Archive is working with the people of Bali to keep their culture and language alive by scanning and transcribing the world’s largest online collection of Balinese Palm Leaf manuscripts.

#4. In our Music Collection, you can now read the liner notes for John Coltrane’s album with Johnny Hartman and many LPs and CDs.

#5. Readers! You’re borrowing half a million books each month with complete reader privacy. That’s among the 3.8 million online books we have to choose from.

#6. Who knows what evil lurks in the hearts of men? Only the Shadow knows…along with listeners of our Old Time Radio collection.

#7. Super Munchers and 2500 other MS-DOS games you can play in your browser.

#8. What was the sound of America from 1898 to 1960? Just listen to our 150,000 78rpm recordings. Including 4172 polkas to dance to!

#9. The superpowers of Free-range archivist, Jason Scott.

#10. Information you can trust has never been more important. Our mission is to preserve the best knowledge of humankind and share it with everyone.

If you listen to music and radio, read books, play vintage video games, or reference past web sites at the Internet Archive, we ask that you chip in and help keep us going strong in 2020! Don’t forget, we have a 2-to-1 matching grant, so if you donate $5 it becomes $15 for the Internet Archive today.

