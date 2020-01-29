From Our Community, With Love

Our 2019 End-of-Year fundraising drive was a big success, raising more than $6 million in individual donations and matched contributions! Just as wonderful, though, was the outpouring of encouragement we received from the thousands of you who contributed. We asked you why you choose to give and here are a few of our favorite replies:

I have been relying on your services for, I think, as long as I have been on the internet. I am 28 and first used the internet when I was 7. I love you. —Joseph J.

Thank you for preserving that stuff that people think is always going to be there, but isn’t. —Teresa R.

The powers that shouldn’t be are censoring our luminaries and truth tellers and throttling our right to free intelligent debate… you may be the last remaining vestige of open source knowledge in our near future and you MUST survive! —Zandra W.

I donated to find new homes for old things —Theo A.

I’ve been looking for early photoplay magazines for about 50 years, primarily for one set of articles on the beginning of the motion picture, part of which started in my hometown….. still need to find the specific article, but now I know I can find, and even copy it here!!! Great! Thank you so much for your wonderful efforts. Only wish I could give more!! —John P.

I appreciate what you’ve done for vintage computing. —Norman D.

It’s an important resource for all to use. I refer to the Wayback Machine often to show changing sites over time, and sometimes to reconstruct a hacked site! I like watching the videos (Prelinger Archives) on my spare time. Thx! —Kristin P.

I keep finding gold here! —Ryan N.

I have loved libraries since I was five years old and have been a librarian for 44 years. If I can help even a little in keeping the Internet Archive going, I am happy to do so. —Bruce B.

y’all doing gods work —Bryn D.

This amazing public service you provide must live on! —Michael N.

Reading is IMPORTANT! —Sharon G.

I do a lot of research on safety of refrigeration systems. The big companies manufacturing synthetic refrigerants do systematically put data to the public that is obfuscating objective risk assessments. By the Wayback Machine I was able to get important data that was already deleted from the original websites. —Thore O.

I rely on the Internet Archive to look back at the web as I experienced it when I was young, for my work, and just to satisfy general curiosity. I couldn’t imagine a world without it. —Paul H.

I LOVE READING and while I prefer books, my home no longer has book space…..So many lovers on the shelves. You are providing the opportunity for us to access many writers’ ideas which are no longer available to us at large. Thanks for honoring them. —Barbara G.

Because we all need this. —Alessandro T.

(Some comments have been edited for length and clarity.)

From the whole team here at the Internet Archive, we’re grateful from the bottom of our hearts. We couldn’t do this work without your generosity. Thank you for helping us provide universal access to all knowledge—and here’s to a great 2020!

If you’d like to join the many Internet Archive and Open Library supporters who keep us going, we invite you to chip in! Every bit helps in our mission to provide universal access to knowledge.

