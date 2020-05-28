100 Great Books From African American Women

Ida B. Wells, Toni Morrison, and Zora Neale Hurston are just three of the authors whose works appear in the Zora Canon.

From the earliest days of American literature, Black women have made invaluable contributions—although their work was often discounted, criticized, or ignored. To counter this history, the online publication Zora (named for author Zora Neale Hurston) created The Zora Canon, a collection of the 100 most prominent books written by African American women. Even better, most of these books are available to check out for free on the Internet Archive!

“To our knowledge,” write the editors of Zora, “no one has ever compiled a comprehensive list specifically featuring the finest literary works produced by African American women authors. We decided to undertake that effort both to honor that still underappreciated group of writers and to provide [readers] with a handy reference guide to their work. ”

The books were compiled in consultation with a panel of academics, critics, authors, editors, and authorities on African American women’s literature, who each added to the final list. The result was 100 works spanning more than a century and a half in a huge variety of genres and styles, including novels, plays, poetry, memoirs, anthologies, and scholarly works. “Taken together,” write the editors, “the works don’t just make up a novel canon; they form a revealing mosaic of the Black American experience during the time period. They’re also just great reads. ”

As part of our commitment to offering Universal Access to All Knowledge, the Internet Archive works to share literature from diverse perspectives—which is why we were pleased to discover that most of the books in the Zora Canon are already available in our collections. Many of them are available for checkout—all you have to do is sign up for a digital library card—while a few are in the public domain, allowing anybody to download them without limitation. Some of the books that aren’t yet available can be added through our Book Sponsorship program, so that future readers can discover and enjoy them. 

If you’d like to read some of the books on the list, check out the links below! If you want to expand your reading further, you can also browse our #1000 Black Girl Books Collection (which features a range of books with Black girls and women as the protagonists) or our full list of works by Zora Neale Hurston. Happy reading!

The Zora Canon

1. Our Nig by Harriet E. Wilson

2. Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl by Harriet Jacobs

3. A Voice From the South: By a Black Woman of the South by Anna Julia Cooper

4. Iola Leroy by Frances Harper

5. The Red Record by Ida B. Wells

6. There Is Confusion by Jessie Fauset

7. Quicksand by Nella Larsen

8. Passing by Nella Larsen

9. Their Eyes Were Watching God by Zora Neale Hurston

10. Tell My Horse: Voodoo and Life in Haiti and Jamaica by Zora Neale Hurston

11. Moses, Man of the Mountain by Zora Neale Hurston

12. The Street by Ann Petry

13. Maud Martha by Gwendolyn Brooks

14. Brown Girl, Brownstones by Paule Marshall

15. A Raisin in the Sun by Lorraine Hansberry

16. Selected Poems by Gwendolyn Brooks

17. Funnyhouse of a Negro by Adrienne Kennedy

18. Jubilee by Margaret Walker

19. The Flagellants by Carlene Hatcher Polite

20. The House of Dies Drear by Virginia Hamilton

21. Coming of Age in Mississippi by Anne Moody

22. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelo

23. To Be Young, Gifted, and Black: Lorraine Hansberry in Her Own Words by Lorraine Hansberry

24. The Black Woman: An Anthology by Toni Cade Bambara

25. We a BaddDDD People by Sonia Sanchez

26. The Third Life of Grange Copeland by Alice Walker

27. Gorilla, My Love by Toni Cade Bambara

28. Sula by Toni Morrison

29. Oreo by Fran Ross

30. Corregidora by Gayl Jones

31. Eva’s Man by Gayl Jones

32. For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow Is Enuf by Ntozake Shange

33. Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry by Mildred D. Taylor

34. Meridian by Alice Walker

35. Song of Solomon by Toni Morrison

36. I’ve Been a Woman: New and Selected Poems by Sonia Sanchez

37. Black Macho and the Myth of the Black Superwoman by Michele Wallace

38. The Salt Eaters by Toni Cade Bambara

39. The Heart of a Woman by Maya Angelou

40. Women, Race, and Class by Angela Davis

41. Ain’t I a Woman?: Black Women and Feminism by bell hooks

42. All the Women Are White, All the Blacks Are Men, But Some of Us Are Brave edited by Gloria T. Hull, Patricia Bell Scott, and Barbara Smith

43. Zami: A New Spelling of My Name by Audre Lorde

44. The Women of Brewster Place by Gloria Naylor

45. Sassafrass, Cypress, and Indigo by Ntozake Shange

46. The Color Purple by Alice Walker

47. Fish Tales by Nettie Jones

48. Homegirls: A Black Feminist Anthology edited by Barbara Smith

49. In Search of Our Mothers’ Gardens: Womanist Prose by Alice Walker

50. When and Where I Enter: The Impact of Black Women on Race and Sex in America by Paula Giddings

51. Sister Outsider by Audre Lorde

52. Linden Hills by Gloria Naylor

53. Radiance From the Waters: Ideals of Feminine Beauty in Mende Art by Sylvia Ardyn Boone

54. Thomas and Beulah by Rita Dove

55. Blacks by Gwendolyn Brooks

56. Beloved by Toni Morrison

57. Assata by Assata Shakur

58. Black-Eyed Susans and Midnight Birds: Stories by and About Black Women edited by Mary Helen Washington

59. Invisibility Blues: From Pop to Theory by Michele Wallace

60. Waiting to Exhale by Terry McMillan

61. Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler

62. Ugly Ways by Tina McElroy Ansa

63. The Black Christ by Kelly Brown Douglas

64. The Selected Poems of Nikki Giovanni: 1968–1995 by Nikki Giovanni

65. Killing the Black Body by Dorothy E. Roberts

66. Parable of the Talents by Octavia E. Butler

67. Black Picket Fences: Privilege and Peril Among the Black Middle Class by Mary Pattillo-McCoy

68. Where We Stand: Class Matters by bell hooks

69. Topdog/Underdog by Suzan-Lori Parks

70. Ella Baker and the Black Freedom Movement: A Radical Democratic Vision by Barbara Ransby

71. Fledgling by Octavia E. Butler

72. Directed by Desire: The Collected Poems of June Jordan edited by Jan Heller Levi and Sara Miles

73. Native Guard by Natasha Trethewey

74. African American Music: An Introduction by Mellonee V. Burnim and Portia K. Maultsby

75. All Bound Up Together: The Woman Question in African American Public Culture, 1830–1900 by Martha S. Jones

76. Blue-Chip Black by Karyn R. Lacy

77. A Mercy by Toni Morrison

78. Blood Dazzler by Patricia Smith

79. The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson

80. The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander

81. Salvage the Bones by Jesmyn Ward

82. The Collected Poems of Lucille Clifton edited by Kevin Young and Michael S. Glaser

83. The Ethnic Project: Transforming Racial Fiction Into Ethnic Factions by Vilna Bashi Treitler

84. Things I Should Have Told My Daughter: Lies, Lessons, and Love Affairs by Pearl Cleage

85. Brown Girl Dreaming by Jacqueline Woodson

86. Dark Matters: On the Surveillance of Blackness by Simone Browne

87. The Fifth Season by N. K. Jemisin

88. Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in School by Monique W. Morris

89. Sweat by Lynn Nottage

90. Unequal City: Race, Schools, and Perceptions of Injustice by Carla Shedd

91. White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide by Carol Anderson

92. Whatever Happened to Interracial Love? by Kathleen Collins

93. Freedom Is a Constant Struggle: Ferguson, Palestine, and the Foundations of a Movement by Angela Y. Davis, edited by Frank Barat

94. Beyond Respectability: The Intellectual Thought of Race Women by Brittney C. Cooper

95. How We Get Free: Black Feminism and the Combahee River Collective edited by Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor

96. Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward

97. An American Marriage by Tayari Jones

98. Race After Technology by Ruha Benjamin

99. Wayward Lives, Beautiful Experiments by Saidiya Hartman

100. Magical Negro by Morgan Parker

