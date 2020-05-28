100 Great Books From African American Women

Ida B. Wells, Toni Morrison, and Zora Neale Hurston are just three of the authors whose works appear in the Zora Canon.

From the earliest days of American literature, Black women have made invaluable contributions—although their work was often discounted, criticized, or ignored. To counter this history, the online publication Zora (named for author Zora Neale Hurston) created The Zora Canon, a collection of the 100 most prominent books written by African American women. Even better, most of these books are available to check out for free on the Internet Archive!

“To our knowledge,” write the editors of Zora, “no one has ever compiled a comprehensive list specifically featuring the finest literary works produced by African American women authors. We decided to undertake that effort both to honor that still underappreciated group of writers and to provide [readers] with a handy reference guide to their work. ”

The books were compiled in consultation with a panel of academics, critics, authors, editors, and authorities on African American women’s literature, who each added to the final list. The result was 100 works spanning more than a century and a half in a huge variety of genres and styles, including novels, plays, poetry, memoirs, anthologies, and scholarly works. “Taken together,” write the editors, “the works don’t just make up a novel canon; they form a revealing mosaic of the Black American experience during the time period. They’re also just great reads. ”

As part of our commitment to offering Universal Access to All Knowledge, the Internet Archive works to share literature from diverse perspectives—which is why we were pleased to discover that most of the books in the Zora Canon are already available in our collections. Many of them are available for checkout—all you have to do is sign up for a digital library card—while a few are in the public domain, allowing anybody to download them without limitation. Some of the books that aren’t yet available can be added through our Book Sponsorship program, so that future readers can discover and enjoy them.

If you’d like to read some of the books on the list, check out the links below! If you want to expand your reading further, you can also browse our #1000 Black Girl Books Collection (which features a range of books with Black girls and women as the protagonists) or our full list of works by Zora Neale Hurston. Happy reading!

The Zora Canon

48. Homegirls: A Black Feminist Anthology edited by Barbara Smith

49. In Search of Our Mothers’ Gardens: Womanist Prose by Alice Walker

50. When and Where I Enter: The Impact of Black Women on Race and Sex in America by Paula Giddings

51. Sister Outsider by Audre Lorde

52. Linden Hills by Gloria Naylor

53. Radiance From the Waters: Ideals of Feminine Beauty in Mende Art by Sylvia Ardyn Boone

54. Thomas and Beulah by Rita Dove

75. All Bound Up Together: The Woman Question in African American Public Culture, 1830–1900 by Martha S. Jones

76. Blue-Chip Black by Karyn R. Lacy

77. A Mercy by Toni Morrison

78. Blood Dazzler by Patricia Smith

79. The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson

80. The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander

87. The Fifth Season by N. K. Jemisin

88. Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in School by Monique W. Morris

89. Sweat by Lynn Nottage

90. Unequal City: Race, Schools, and Perceptions of Injustice by Carla Shedd

91. White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide by Carol Anderson

92. Whatever Happened to Interracial Love? by Kathleen Collins

93. Freedom Is a Constant Struggle: Ferguson, Palestine, and the Foundations of a Movement by Angela Y. Davis, edited by Frank Barat