100 Great Books From African American Women

From the earliest days of American literature, Black women have made invaluable contributions—although their work was often discounted, criticized, or ignored. To counter this history, the online publication Zora (named for author Zora Neale Hurston) created The Zora Canon, a collection of the 100 most prominent books written by African American women. Even better, most of these books are available to check out for free on the Internet Archive!
“To our knowledge,” write the editors of Zora, “no one has ever compiled a comprehensive list specifically featuring the finest literary works produced by African American women authors. We decided to undertake that effort both to honor that still underappreciated group of writers and to provide [readers] with a handy reference guide to their work. ”
The books were compiled in consultation with a panel of academics, critics, authors, editors, and authorities on African American women’s literature, who each added to the final list. The result was 100 works spanning more than a century and a half in a huge variety of genres and styles, including novels, plays, poetry, memoirs, anthologies, and scholarly works. “Taken together,” write the editors, “the works don’t just make up a novel canon; they form a revealing mosaic of the Black American experience during the time period. They’re also just great reads. ”
As part of our commitment to offering Universal Access to All Knowledge, the Internet Archive works to share literature from diverse perspectives—which is why we were pleased to discover that most of the books in the Zora Canon are already available in our collections. Many of them are available for checkout—all you have to do is sign up for a digital library card—while a few are in the public domain, allowing anybody to download them without limitation. Some of the books that aren’t yet available can be added through our Book Sponsorship program, so that future readers can discover and enjoy them.
If you’d like to read some of the books on the list, check out the links below! If you want to expand your reading further, you can also browse our #1000 Black Girl Books Collection (which features a range of books with Black girls and women as the protagonists) or our full list of works by Zora Neale Hurston. Happy reading!
The Zora Canon
1. Our Nig by Harriet E. Wilson
2. Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl by Harriet Jacobs
3. A Voice From the South: By a Black Woman of the South by Anna Julia Cooper
4. Iola Leroy by Frances Harper
5. The Red Record by Ida B. Wells
6. There Is Confusion by Jessie Fauset
7. Quicksand by Nella Larsen
8. Passing by Nella Larsen
9. Their Eyes Were Watching God by Zora Neale Hurston
10. Tell My Horse: Voodoo and Life in Haiti and Jamaica by Zora Neale Hurston
11. Moses, Man of the Mountain by Zora Neale Hurston
12. The Street by Ann Petry
13. Maud Martha by Gwendolyn Brooks
14. Brown Girl, Brownstones by Paule Marshall
15. A Raisin in the Sun by Lorraine Hansberry
16. Selected Poems by Gwendolyn Brooks
17. Funnyhouse of a Negro by Adrienne Kennedy
18. Jubilee by Margaret Walker
19. The Flagellants by Carlene Hatcher Polite
20. The House of Dies Drear by Virginia Hamilton
21. Coming of Age in Mississippi by Anne Moody
22. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelo
23. To Be Young, Gifted, and Black: Lorraine Hansberry in Her Own Words by Lorraine Hansberry
24. The Black Woman: An Anthology by Toni Cade Bambara
25. We a BaddDDD People by Sonia Sanchez
26. The Third Life of Grange Copeland by Alice Walker
27. Gorilla, My Love by Toni Cade Bambara
28. Sula by Toni Morrison
29. Oreo by Fran Ross
30. Corregidora by Gayl Jones
31. Eva’s Man by Gayl Jones
32. For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow Is Enuf by Ntozake Shange
33. Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry by Mildred D. Taylor
34. Meridian by Alice Walker
35. Song of Solomon by Toni Morrison
36. I’ve Been a Woman: New and Selected Poems by Sonia Sanchez
37. Black Macho and the Myth of the Black Superwoman by Michele Wallace
38. The Salt Eaters by Toni Cade Bambara
39. The Heart of a Woman by Maya Angelou
40. Women, Race, and Class by Angela Davis
41. Ain’t I a Woman?: Black Women and Feminism by bell hooks
42. All the Women Are White, All the Blacks Are Men, But Some of Us Are Brave edited by Gloria T. Hull, Patricia Bell Scott, and Barbara Smith
43. Zami: A New Spelling of My Name by Audre Lorde
44. The Women of Brewster Place by Gloria Naylor
45. Sassafrass, Cypress, and Indigo by Ntozake Shange
46. The Color Purple by Alice Walker
47. Fish Tales by Nettie Jones
48. Homegirls: A Black Feminist Anthology edited by Barbara Smith
49. In Search of Our Mothers’ Gardens: Womanist Prose by Alice Walker
50. When and Where I Enter: The Impact of Black Women on Race and Sex in America by Paula Giddings
51. Sister Outsider by Audre Lorde
52. Linden Hills by Gloria Naylor
53. Radiance From the Waters: Ideals of Feminine Beauty in Mende Art by Sylvia Ardyn Boone
54. Thomas and Beulah by Rita Dove
55. Blacks by Gwendolyn Brooks
56. Beloved by Toni Morrison
57. Assata by Assata Shakur
58. Black-Eyed Susans and Midnight Birds: Stories by and About Black Women edited by Mary Helen Washington
59. Invisibility Blues: From Pop to Theory by Michele Wallace
60. Waiting to Exhale by Terry McMillan
61. Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler
62. Ugly Ways by Tina McElroy Ansa
63. The Black Christ by Kelly Brown Douglas
64. The Selected Poems of Nikki Giovanni: 1968–1995 by Nikki Giovanni
65. Killing the Black Body by Dorothy E. Roberts
66. Parable of the Talents by Octavia E. Butler
67. Black Picket Fences: Privilege and Peril Among the Black Middle Class by Mary Pattillo-McCoy
68. Where We Stand: Class Matters by bell hooks
69. Topdog/Underdog by Suzan-Lori Parks
70. Ella Baker and the Black Freedom Movement: A Radical Democratic Vision by Barbara Ransby
71. Fledgling by Octavia E. Butler
72. Directed by Desire: The Collected Poems of June Jordan edited by Jan Heller Levi and Sara Miles
73. Native Guard by Natasha Trethewey
74. African American Music: An Introduction by Mellonee V. Burnim and Portia K. Maultsby
75. All Bound Up Together: The Woman Question in African American Public Culture, 1830–1900 by Martha S. Jones
76. Blue-Chip Black by Karyn R. Lacy
77. A Mercy by Toni Morrison
78. Blood Dazzler by Patricia Smith
79. The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson
80. The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander
81. Salvage the Bones by Jesmyn Ward
82. The Collected Poems of Lucille Clifton edited by Kevin Young and Michael S. Glaser
83. The Ethnic Project: Transforming Racial Fiction Into Ethnic Factions by Vilna Bashi Treitler
84. Things I Should Have Told My Daughter: Lies, Lessons, and Love Affairs by Pearl Cleage
85. Brown Girl Dreaming by Jacqueline Woodson
86. Dark Matters: On the Surveillance of Blackness by Simone Browne
87. The Fifth Season by N. K. Jemisin
88. Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in School by Monique W. Morris
89. Sweat by Lynn Nottage
90. Unequal City: Race, Schools, and Perceptions of Injustice by Carla Shedd
91. White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide by Carol Anderson
92. Whatever Happened to Interracial Love? by Kathleen Collins
93. Freedom Is a Constant Struggle: Ferguson, Palestine, and the Foundations of a Movement by Angela Y. Davis, edited by Frank Barat
94. Beyond Respectability: The Intellectual Thought of Race Women by Brittney C. Cooper
95. How We Get Free: Black Feminism and the Combahee River Collective edited by Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor
96. Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward
97. An American Marriage by Tayari Jones
98. Race After Technology by Ruha Benjamin
99. Wayward Lives, Beautiful Experiments by Saidiya Hartman
100. Magical Negro by Morgan Parker