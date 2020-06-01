Four commercial publishers filed a complaint about the Internet Archive’s lending of digitized books

This morning, we were disappointed to read that four commercial publishers are suing the Internet Archive.
As a library, the Internet Archive acquires books and lends them, as libraries have always done. This supports publishing, authors and readers. Publishers suing libraries for lending books, in this case protected digitized versions, and while schools and libraries are closed, is not in anyone’s interest.
We hope this can be resolved quickly.
Lawfare is being waged on many digital platforms..
Could you please let us know which publishers are suing so we can, you know, act accordingly?
Hachette Book Group, Inc., Harpercollins Publishers LLC, John Wiley & Sons, Inc., and Penguin Random House LLC are bringing the suit.
So, that’s what, 50% of the English language publishing market? 60?
The law is probably on their side. Morals, not so much.
I may be biased as a total Internet Archive nut, but as a full-time college professor I have students using these resources while everything is closed, and that includes the college library which does not have digital check outs. We don’t need to make students buy books on Amazon that they just simply need to reference in their essays and would normally just get from a Library for 20 minutes and then put back. As an artist I understand what the authors are thinking, but during this crisis we need to help each other and make our works available, especially to underserved communities. Brewster you are a saint, and me and all my students have your back!!! So sorry it has come to this…what a world.