Bay Area Artist Relief Grant Exhibition

The Internet Archive and Ever Gold [Projects] are pleased to announce part two of our Bay Area Visual Artist Exhibition Production Relief Grant: an online exhibition featuring the work of thirty grant finalists. From June 29 – July 18, the exhibition, featuring one artwork by each artist, will be on view via the Ever Gold [Projects] website.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fourth annual Internet Archive artist in residency exhibition was cancelled—along with so many other visual art exhibitions in the Bay Area and across the globe. This presented a serious challenge for emerging artists, who typically must pay for production expenses out of their own pocket when creating a body of work for exhibition in a gallery. With canceled exhibitions making it impossible to recoup these costs, along with drastically slowing art sales, many artists have struggled with lost revenues.

Since the artist in residency program is designed to support emerging artists, the Internet Archive and Ever Gold [Projects] decided to use the funds allocated for this year’s residency program to create a relief grant for other Bay Area artists. Through a combination of individual contributions and foundation funding, we raised enough to award thirty $1,000 grants to local artists.

Applications were judged by Hilde Lynn Helphenstein (aka Jerry Gogosian), a curator and critic; Drew Bennett, artist and founder of the Facebook art program; Andrew McClintock of Ever Gold [Projects]; and Amir Esfahani of the Internet Archive.

The winning artists, whose work will be featured in the exhibition, are:

Miguel Arzabe

Saif Azzuz

Liat Berdugo

Ajit Chauhan

James Chronister

Matthew Craven

Cannon Dill

Serena Elston

Joey Enos

Maria Gajardo

Casey Gray

Alexander Hernandez

Oliver Hawk Holden

Jeremiah Jenkins

Kyle Lypka/Tyler Cross

Martin Machado

Rachel Marino

Christopher Martin

Lenworth McIntosh

Masako Miki

Nasim Moghadam

Guy Overfelt

Meryl Pataky

Sofie Ramos

Alexander Rohrig

Joanna Ruckman

Jonathan Runcio

Miriam Stahl

Vanessa Woods

Jan Wurm

For more information visit evergoldprojects.com/artist-grant or contact artistgrant@evergoldprojects.com.