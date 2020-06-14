Bay Area Artist Relief Grant Exhibition

The Internet Archive and Ever Gold [Projects] are pleased to announce part two of our Bay Area Visual Artist Exhibition Production Relief Grant: an online exhibition featuring the work of thirty grant finalists. From June 29 – July 18, the exhibition, featuring one artwork by each artist, will be on view via the Ever Gold [Projects] website.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fourth annual Internet Archive artist in residency exhibition was cancelled—along with so many other visual art exhibitions in the Bay Area and across the globe. This presented a serious challenge for emerging artists, who typically must pay for production expenses out of their own pocket when creating a body of work for exhibition in a gallery. With canceled exhibitions making it impossible to recoup these costs, along with drastically slowing art sales, many artists have struggled with lost revenues.
Since the artist in residency program is designed to support emerging artists, the Internet Archive and Ever Gold [Projects] decided to use the funds allocated for this year’s residency program to create a relief grant for other Bay Area artists. Through a combination of individual contributions and foundation funding, we raised enough to award thirty $1,000 grants to local artists.
Applications were judged by Hilde Lynn Helphenstein (aka Jerry Gogosian), a curator and critic; Drew Bennett, artist and founder of the Facebook art program; Andrew McClintock of Ever Gold [Projects]; and Amir Esfahani of the Internet Archive.
The winning artists, whose work will be featured in the exhibition, are:
- Miguel Arzabe
- Saif Azzuz
- Liat Berdugo
- Ajit Chauhan
- James Chronister
- Matthew Craven
- Cannon Dill
- Serena Elston
- Joey Enos
- Maria Gajardo
- Casey Gray
- Alexander Hernandez
- Oliver Hawk Holden
- Jeremiah Jenkins
- Kyle Lypka/Tyler Cross
- Martin Machado
- Rachel Marino
- Christopher Martin
- Lenworth McIntosh
- Masako Miki
- Nasim Moghadam
- Guy Overfelt
- Meryl Pataky
- Sofie Ramos
- Alexander Rohrig
- Joanna Ruckman
- Jonathan Runcio
- Miriam Stahl
- Vanessa Woods
- Jan Wurm
For more information visit evergoldprojects.com/artist-grant or contact artistgrant@evergoldprojects.com.