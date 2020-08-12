Apple Pay, and Google Pay, and Venmo, and Crypto, oh my!

User behavior is changing. Over the past few years, we’ve seen an incredible climb in mobile usage of Archive.org. To keep with the times, the Internet Archive’s Fundraising and Front End teams are excited to announce the release of new mobile-friendly donation options!

We now offer Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Venmo in addition to Credit Card, Paypal, and Crypto as donation payment methods. These slick new platforms make donating to the Internet Archive faster and simpler. Want to give it a try? Visit archive.org/donate to make a donation and let us know what you think in the donation comment box!

Keep in mind that some payment methods work better with certain devices or certain browsers. Below is a general list of compatibility:

Platform Credit Card Paypal Apple Pay Google Pay Venmo Crypto Windows ✔️ ✔️ – ✔️ – ✔️ MacOS ✔️ ✔️ Safari w/

Touch ID only ✔️ – ✔️ Linux ✔️ ✔️ – ✔️ – ✔️ iPhone/iPad ✔️ ✔️ Safari only ✔️ Safari / Chrome /

Brave only ✔️ Android ✔️ ✔️ – ✔️ Chrome / Brave

only ✔️

We still accept all major credit cards, Paypal, cryptocurrency, stock, gold bricks, and more. For a list of all payment methods accepted, visit our FAQ page.

A big thank you to everyone on our Front End and Fundraising teams for their efforts getting these new features launched. And to all of our donors, THANK YOU for supporting your Internet Archive!