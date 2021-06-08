“Hello (again), World!” SF Party Tuesday June 15 6p – 8:30p

Don’t know how to celebrate the end of your quarantine? Come join us in commemorating the Re-Opening of California with a small-scale outdoor BBQ at the Internet Archive featuring music from the consciousness-expanding San Francisco Airship. FREE!

Let’s dance into a Summer of Love.

The San Francisco Airship – Susan J Weiand

Tuesday June 15

6p – 8:30p (weather permitting)

300 Funston Side Yard (at Clement)

Hot Dogs, Veggie Dogs, Chips

Tours of the Internet Archive

The Amazing Kraynork will amaze with walk around magic tricks

Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided

CDC guidelines can be helpful on mask use (but keep the distance you are comfortable with)

RSVP HERE