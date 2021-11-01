2021 Library Leaders Forum Recap

This year’s Library Leaders Forum brought more than 1,300 people together for virtual discussions across the month of October. All of the public sessions were recorded and are available for viewing at https://www.libraryleadersforum.org. Check out the following highlights:
Library Leaders Forum Sessions
October 13
Session I: Community Dialogue
Hear from library leaders as they navigate the challenges of the ebook marketplace & their concerns about the future of library collections. Watch now
October 20
Session II: Community Impact
Hear firsthand from educators & librarians about the value of digitized library collections for the patrons, students, and communities they serve. Watch now
2021 Internet Archive Hero Award
Librarians Kanta Kapoor & Lisa Radha Weaver have been named the recipients of the 2021 Internet Archive Hero Award for helping their communities stay connected to digital books during the pandemic. Watch the awards ceremony
Conference Workshops
October 7
Controlled Digital Lending: Unlocking the Library’s Full Potential
Hear from the authors of the new CDL policy document. Watch now
October 12
Empowering Libraries Through Controlled Digital Lending
Learn how CDL works, the benefits of the Open Libraries program, and the impact that the program is having for partner libraries and the communities they serve. Watch now
October 27
Resource Sharing with the Internet Archive
Learn about the Internet Archive’s new resource sharing initiatives and how your library can participate. Watch now
Speaking of education (“educators” under October 20 Session II: Community Impact), textbooks are too under this not-so-good subscription license. Even worse, these companies what students to foot the bill, in their college tuition bill, under the misleading name of “inclusive access”. According to the EFF: https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2021/10/inequitable-access-anti-competitive-scheme-textbook-publishers
This is basically a step-up from trying to prevent students from reselling books or sharing using 1-time use code cards (passcode): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Textbook#New_editions_and_the_used_book_market_in_the_United_States
Let’s face it, these companies (well, more like the licensing industry as a whole that don’t care about consumers and only their wallets) will absolutely hate you for saving money from them. They think that these customers are an infinite source of money.
“Even worse, these companies what students to foot the bill, in their college tuition bill”
Made a typo, intended sentence:
“Even worse, these companies want students to foot the bill, in their college tuition.”
Even worse, these companies what students to foot the bill, in their college tuition bill”