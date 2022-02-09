Library as Laboratory: A New Series Exploring the Computational Use of Internet Archive Collections

From web archives to television news to digitized books & periodicals, dozens of projects rely on the collections available at archive.org for computational & bibliographic research across a large digital corpus. This series will feature six sessions highlighting the innovative scholars that are using Internet Archive collections, services and APIs to support data-driven projects in the humanities and beyond.

Many thanks to the program advisory group:

Dan Cohen , Vice Provost for Information Collaboration and Dean, University Library and Professor of History, Northeastern University

, Vice Provost for Information Collaboration and Dean, University Library and Professor of History, Northeastern University Makiba Foster , Library Regional Manager for the African American Research Library and Cultural Center, Broward County Library

, Library Regional Manager for the African American Research Library and Cultural Center, Broward County Library Mike Furlough , Executive Director, HathiTrust

, Executive Director, HathiTrust Harriett Green, Associate University Librarian for Digital Scholarship and Technology Services, Washington University Libraries

Session Details & Registration:

March 2 @ 11am PT / 2pm ET

Supporting Computational Use of Web Collections

Jefferson Bailey, Internet Archive

Helge Holzmann, Internet Archive

What can you do with billions of archived web pages? In our kickoff session, Jefferson Bailey, Internet Archive’s Director of Web Archiving & Data Services, and Helge Holzmann, Web Data Engineer, will take attendees on a tour of the methods and techniques available for analyzing web archives at scale.

March 16 @ 11am PT / 2pm ET

Applications of Web Archive Research with the Archives Unleashed Cohort Program

Launched in 2020, the Cohort program is engaging with researchers in a year-long collaboration and mentorship with the Archives Unleashed Project and the Internet Archive, to support web archival research.

Web archives provide a rich resource for exploration and discovery! As such, this session will feature the program’s inaugural research teams, who will discuss the innovative ways they are exploring web archival collections to tackle interdisciplinary topics and methodologies. Projects from the Cohort program include:

AWAC2 — Analysing Web Archives of the COVID Crisis through the IIPC Novel Coronavirus dataset—Valérie Schafer (University of Luxembourg)

Everything Old is New Again: A Comparative Analysis of Feminist Media Tactics between the 2nd- to 4th Waves—Shana MacDonald (University of Waterloo)

Mapping and tracking the development of online commenting systems on news websites between 1996–2021—Robert Jansma (University of Siegen)

Crisis Communication in the Niagara Region during the COVID-19 Pandemic—Tim Ribaric (Brock University)

Viral health misinformation from Geocities to COVID-19—Shawn Walker (Arizona State University)

March 30 @ 11am PT / 2pm ET

Hundreds of Books, Thousands of Stories: A Guide to the Internet Archive’s African Folktales

Laura Gibbs, Educator, writer & bibliographer

Join educator & bibliographer Laura Gibbs as she gives attendees a guided tour of the African folktales in the Internet Archive’s collection. Laura will share her favorite search tips for exploring the treasure trove of books at the Internet Archive, and how to share the treasures you find with colleagues, students, and fellow readers. Laura will demo how you can blog and tweet, how you can fit hundreds of books into a slideshow and squeeze thousands of stories into a spreadsheet, and how you can even publish your own book-of-books, creating a digital bibliography guide. After learning how Laura created the “Reader’s Guide to African Folktales at the Internet Archive,” maybe you’ll be inspired to make a reader’s guide of your own!

April 13 @ 11am PT / 2pm ET

Details announced soon!



April 27 @ 11am PT / 2pm ET

Details announced soon!



May 11 @ 11am PT / 2pm ET

Lightning Talks

You!

Do you have a quick project briefing you’d like to share in two minutes or less? Fresh research, cool collections and wild ideas welcome! Submit a proposal now to give a live or pre-recorded lightning talk at our closing session.

