From the hundreds of libraries using Controlled Digital Lending (CDL) to meet the needs of their communities to the many working groups and vendors investigating its potential, it’s clear that this innovative library practice is on the rise.

Want to learn more about what’s going on across the community? Join us for a public webinar at 11am PT on March 10 to hear from active projects, including:

Controlled Digital Lending Implementers group;

NISO’s grant from The Mellon Foundation to support the development of a consensus standards framework for implementing CDL;

Boston Library Consortium’s efforts around CDL for interlibrary loan;

CDL Co-Op (ILL & resource sharing);

Internet Archive, with an update on the publisher’s lawsuit against CDL & libraries;

CDL vendors;

and more!

Presentations will be followed by a facilitated Q&A. Whether you are new to Controlled Digital Lending or have already implemented it in your library, this session will give everyone an update on where the community is today & where it’s going.

Community Update: Controlled Digital Lending

March 10 @ 11am PT / 2pm ET – Register