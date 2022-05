Calling all SF Cineastes and Archivists!

LOST LANDSCAPES is BACK!! With BBQ and live music too!



Come join the fun this Memorial Day and hang out with us at the Internet Archive.



$1 hotdogs, live music by the Traveling Wilburys Revue then onto a screening of Prelinger Archives’ “Lost Landscapes: Earth, Fire, Air, Water: California Infrastructures“.



Date: Monday, May 30, 2022

When: 5:30 PM BBQ – 6:30 PM Live Music – 8:15 PM Film Screening

Where: 300 Funston Ave., San Francisco, CA

Cost: $15.00



GET YOUR TICKETS HERE