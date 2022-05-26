Special Event: Universal Access to All Knowledge @ The New York Society Library

Saturday, June 4, 2:00 PM ET

The New York Society Library, 53 East 79th Street, Manhattan

Join Brewster Kahle of the Internet Archive for a special two-part presentation and

discussion on using this massive resource and on the societal and policy

issues affecting access to knowledge.

This is a great time to be an archivist and librarian—digital memory is ever more important and more difficult to manage.

Advances in computing and communications mean that we can cost-effectively store every book, sound recording, movie, software package, and public webpage ever created and provide access to these collections via the Internet to students and adults all over the world. By using mostly existing institutions and funding sources, we can build this, as well as compensate authors, within the current worldwide library budget. Technological advances, for the first time since the loss of the Library of Alexandria, may allow us to collect all published knowledge in a similar way. But now we can take the original goal another step further to make all the published works of humankind accessible to everyone, no matter where they are in the world.



Will we allow ourselves to re-invent our concept of libraries and archives to expand and to use the new technologies? This is fundamentally a societal and policy issue. These issues are reflected in our governments’ spending priorities, and in law.

This event takes place in two interrelated hours:

2:00-3:00 PM – The Internet Archive: What It Is and How to Use It

3:00-4:00 PM – Universal Access to All Knowledge: Technologies, Societies, Legalities



