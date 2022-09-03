Internet Archive Opposes Publishers in Federal Lawsuit

On Friday, September 2, we filed a brief in opposition to the four publishers that sued Internet Archive in June 2020: Hachette Book Group, Harper Collins Publishers, John Wiley & Sons, and Penguin Random House. This is the second of three briefs from us that will help the Court decide the case.
Read: Hachette v. Internet Archive – Internet Archive’s Opposition to Motion for Summary Judgment
As many of you know, these four publishers sued the Internet Archive to try to shut down our digital lending program. The lawsuit has been ongoing for over two years now. In addition to the papers that have gone in so far, there will be one more opportunity, later this fall, for the parties to file arguments with the court. These will be the “reply” briefs. At that point, the filing of papers tends to cease. The Court will then decide whether or not it wants to hear from the parties in person–through “oral argument.” After that, the Court will make a decision on this set of briefs. That could resolve the case in its entirety, or it could lead to a trial and/or appeal. In the end, the lawsuit could take some years to resolve.
Our opposition brief responds to the arguments raised in the publisher’s motion for summary judgment. There, some of the world’s largest and most-profitable publishers complained that sometimes “Americans who read an ebook use free library copies, rather than purchasing a commercial ebook.” They believe that copyright law gives them the right to control how libraries lend the books they own, and demand that libraries implement the restrictive terms and conditions that publishers prefer.
Our opposition brief explains that “[p]ublishers do not have a right to limit libraries only to inefficient lending methods, in hopes that those inefficiencies will lead frustrated library patrons to buy their own copies.” The record in this case shows that publishers have suffered no economic harm as a result of our controlled digital lending–indeed, publishers have earned record profits in recent years. “[D]igital lending of physical books costs rightsholders no more or less than, for example, lending books via a bookmobile or interlibrary loan. In each case, the books the library lends are bought and paid for, ensuring that rightsholders receive all of the financial benefits to which they are entitled.”
The future of library lending is at stake in this lawsuit. We will keep fighting to prove that copyright does not stand in the way of a library’s right to do what libraries have always done: lend the books it owns to one patron at a time.
[quote]
There, some of the world’s largest and most-profitable publishers complained that sometimes “Americans who read an ebook use free library copies, rather than purchasing a commercial ebook.”
[quote]
The publishing industry seems to make the exact same assumption the music industry does: if someone cannot obtain their product for free, they instantly and without question immediately go out and buy it.
I hope that counsel for IA is going to question this assumption in court. It will be interesting to hear how these publishers attempt to prove that someone reading a library book (digital or otherwise) means that the publishers are the poorer for it.
[quote]
The record in this case shows that publishers have suffered no economic harm as a result of our controlled digital lending–indeed, publishers have earned record profits in recent years.
[/quote]
This is not surprising. Digital lending is a *great* form of advertising for publishers.
As far as I can tell, there is no difference between CDL and browsing in a bookstore. Frankly, I am fascinated by the amount of energy these four publishers are putting into trying to prevent people from test-driving books in an age where being able to test-drive something before purchasing it is largely taken for granted.
In any case, I am grateful to IA for revealing the names of the four publishers who filed the suit. Admittedly, most of my book purchases are used books, but nonetheless, I will be at pains not to hand any of the four publishers another dollar.
Great !