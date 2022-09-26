Since 18th century and pre-Constitution America, libraries have been a public space, a central repository where books could be borrowed, read and returned—a long defended democratic ideal of the public library. But new challenges like book bans and lawsuits against libraries threaten that historic role. Join Brewster Kahle for a discussion about the future of libraries at The Commonwealth Club of California, October 6 @ 5:30pm PT.
Public Library Lending: An Endangered Core Value of American Democracy?
October 6 @ 5:30pm PT
The Commonwealth Club of California
110 The Embarcadero, Toni Rembe Rock Auditorium
Register now for the in-person event (virtual attendance available)
Good article. This case is about much more than the profits of a few corporations. If they take over libraries, they can stifle freedom of speech in a subtle way, just like social media has been silencing conservative voices. Are you writing a book that’s critical of the publishing industry? If they win this case, they won’t allow that book in any libraries. Or any book with any viewpoints they don’t agree with. Scary stuff, so I really hope they lose.