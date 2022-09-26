Since 18th century and pre-Constitution America, libraries have been a public space, a central repository where books could be borrowed, read and returned—a long defended democratic ideal of the public library. But new challenges like book bans and lawsuits against libraries threaten that historic role. Join Brewster Kahle for a discussion about the future of libraries at The Commonwealth Club of California, October 6 @ 5:30pm PT.

Public Library Lending: An Endangered Core Value of American Democracy?

October 6 @ 5:30pm PT

The Commonwealth Club of California

110 The Embarcadero, Toni Rembe Rock Auditorium

Register now for the in-person event (virtual attendance available)