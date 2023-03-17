Here’s how to participate in Monday’s oral arguments

We’re standing up for the digital rights of all libraries in court! On Monday at 1pm ET, the Southern District of New York will hear oral argument in Hachette v. Internet Archive, the lawsuit against our library and the longstanding library practice of controlled digital lending, brought by 4 of the world’s largest publishers.
Here’s how you can participate in the proceedings:
- At 1pm ET, listen to the oral argument. This hearing is happening via telephone. You can join via 1-888-363-4749, with access code 8140049.
- During the proceedings, watch the live blog hosted by Library Futures: https://controlleddigitallending.org/hachette-v-ia-liveblog While oral arguments are happening, library and copyright experts Michelle Wu, Kyle K. Courtney, and Dave Hansen will be providing running commentary on the proceedings.
- Immediately after the proceedings, join a live discussion with Michelle Wu, Kyle K. Courtney, and Dave Hansen. Register at https://forms.gle/ATuwmiNDNPUBovZm9
Stand with the Internet Archive online:
The internet advocacy group Fight for the Future has launched the Battle for Libraries, an online rally in support of the Internet Archive and digital lending. Visit the action hub to engage with other supporters & share messages with your followers across social media to spread awareness about our fight: https://www.battleforlibraries.com
I wish to support Internet Library.
Thank you, Bob! You can support Internet Archive at https://archive.org/donate
I’d rather we wait and see what happens. After all, I don’t think the courts have been faced with this sort of case before. If, for some reason, they end up ruling against the Internet Archive, then your suggestion might be considered.
Please safe & allow digital rights of open library.
Such a shame that this is occurring. They seem to be arguing for something from the fiction genre. Their claims cannot be proven unless they count the number of feet inside their brick n mortar bookstores.
I believe it has more to do with the publishing industry losing face with actual communists. If I was one, I would encourage that they preserve their control and worry less about profits. Communists act as gatekeepers of information.
It’s troubling to see them rewriting books without author consent. Perhaps this behavior is why the very idea of an archive changes the way things are habbening. You are an important entity. Good luck and Godspeed.
I support the internet archive. I also support books. I also support public libraries. In addition to these valuesI have well over 1000 physical books in my home library and I continuously buy books despite being able to borrow them from the internet archive. The point here is that the publishers are engaged in FUD when it comes to their own industry. Libraries have been around for a very long time as has borrowing. I borrow things from my friends all the time and vice versa. The case is ridiculous and it’s an assault to libraries and dare I say, human nature.
Typical greedy billion dollar companies overstepping their bounds.
i love the internet archive it a showed me my childhood all over agian
The internet archive — both the book archives and the archives of websites — represent an essential resource to all present and future researchers. The loss of this would be catastrophic for future generations. It is insane that this is even a possibility. It will rival every book burning in human history.
i support you against all those vile greedy publishers ..you are not stealing from anyone
isnt it enough that they destroyed google books…and they forced you to change everything
how absolutely evil
I support the internet archive too much
عاجلا اة عاجلا ستتحول كل الكتب الي كتب ديجيتال رقمية
انتم تقومون بعمل عظيم جداا
i know right i need this site to store classic movies and my Animes Digitally so others can enjoy them
I’m a big supporter of internet archive.
In no way, shape, or form should there be a reason to remove the Internet Archive. The first Amendment gives us free establishment of religion, etc., there are many non-profits and a lot of people in the general sense who utilize this to help those who don’t have access to libraries… This is more evidence that our freedom is in jeopardy… The elites behind this cancel culture are really trying to limit the information to the public. We need to not only rise up for ourselves, but for the younger generations.
This archive library is a wonderful resource, especially for seniors on a budget or anyone for that matter. Many books are out of print or are hard to come by. At least the ones I read. Sometimes there are instances when people find it hard to go to the library for various reasons. One might even say it is a hardship for rural folks or disabled people. This reminds me of the suppression of a certain type of free speech and/or censorship but it is certainly a control mechanism set up by the corporations to squeeze out profits and limit the choice of free materials to read. Greed predominates where people’s rights are infringed!
I really hope yall win this i live this site so much it has gotten me through many tough times and I get yo read all my childhood favorites. I’m rooting for you