Internet Archive Press Conference: March 20, 2023

Internet Archive hosted a press conference before oral argument in Hachette v. Internet Archive, the lawsuit against our library.


Speakers:
Link to statement & transcript.

  1. Kimberly Hill

    I’ve bought several books that I originally found on the archive. Without it, I never would have heard of them, much less purchased them. So, at least in my case, the archive has contributed to the publisher’s bottom line. I’m guessing I’m not the only one.

    1. Iron Curtain

      You’re definitely not the only one. I recently bought a book (used, because it was out of print) due to liking what I read due to borrowing it via Controlled Digital Lending in the Internet Archive.

