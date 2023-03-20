Internet Archive Press Conference: March 20, 2023

Internet Archive hosted a press conference before oral argument in Hachette v. Internet Archive, the lawsuit against our library.
Speakers:
Link to statement & transcript.
- Brewster Kahle, the founder & digital librarian of the Internet Archive;
- Lila Bailey, senior policy counsel at the Internet Archive;
- Lawrence Lessig, Harvard Law
- Heather Joseph, executive director of SPARC
- Catherine Stihler, chief executive officer, Creative Commons
- John Chraskta, executive director of EveryLibrary
- Author Ashton Applewhite
- And author and educator Laura Gibbs.
I’ve bought several books that I originally found on the archive. Without it, I never would have heard of them, much less purchased them. So, at least in my case, the archive has contributed to the publisher’s bottom line. I’m guessing I’m not the only one.
You’re definitely not the only one. I recently bought a book (used, because it was out of print) due to liking what I read due to borrowing it via Controlled Digital Lending in the Internet Archive.