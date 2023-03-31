Don’t Delete Our Books! Rally

For those asking how you can support the Internet Archive, there will be a rally on the steps of the Internet Archive on Saturday, April 8 @ 11am PT.

Reposted from https://actionnetwork.org/events/dont-delete-our-books-rally-in-san-francisco



Rally for the digital future of libraries!



The nonprofit Internet Archive is appealing a judgment that threatens the future of all libraries. Big publishers are suing to cut off libraries’ ownership and control of digital books, opening new paths for censorship and surveillance. If this ruling is allowed to stand, it will result in:



— Increased censorship or even deletion of books, decided only by big publishing shareholders

— Big Tech growing its overreach into library patron’s data, making people unsafe by monitizing intimate personal information on what they read or research

— Even more predatory licensing fees from Big Media monopolies, who are gobbling up public and school library budgets

— Reduced access to books for people from every community

— Losing libraries as preservers of vast swaths of history and culture, because they will never be allowed to own and preserve digital books



More information is available at BattleForLibraries.com. The organizers of that website are holding a rally at the Internet Archive on Funston St in San Francisco on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 11 am.



All are welcome. Bring signs (we’ll also have some to share!) and join us to stand up for the rights of libraries to own and preserve books—whether they’re digital or print.