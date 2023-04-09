Film Screening: Sneak Peak — The Forge of Friendship: J.R.R. Tolkien and C.S. Lewis

Please join us at the Internet Archive to celebrate a new documentary series The Forge of Friendship: J.R.R. Tolkien and C.S. Lewis

View selected scenes followed by discussion and Q&A with producers and directors from Eastgate Creative: Ralph Linhardt and Jock Petersen

6:00 – 7:00 PM An Introduction to J.R.R. Tolkien and C.S. Lewis by members of Northwind Institute and the C.S. Lewis Society of California

7:00 – 8:00 PM Selected Scenes from The Forge of Friendship

8:00 – 9:00 PM Panel Discussion and Q&A

Hosted by: The Internet Archive and co-sponsored by Northwind Institute and C.S. Lewis Society of California as part of their weekend conference on “Tolkien & Lewis in a Digital Age.” www.northwindinstitute.org Oxford Professors and fantasy authors of The Lord of the Rings and The Chronicles of Narnia, J.R.R. Tolkien and C.S. Lewis pioneered a new genre of fantasy literature in the 1930’s and 40’s that continues to inspire creators of digital gaming, RPG, and fantasy films and series today. The five-part documentary film, The Forge of Friendship, explores how the experience of two world wars shaped the lives and legacies of two literary giants; they forged a friendship from the trenches of WWI to the halls of Oxford University where they founded the Oxford Inklings literary club of practicing poets and fantasy writers.