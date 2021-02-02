Suggested Reading List for At Home Learners

Many students do not have direct or unrestricted access to their local libraries during our current health crisis. One of our goals as librarians and stewards is to bring books to these learners of all ages as they continue their educations at home.



As a step toward this, we have created a collection of California State Suggested Reading

that is based on resources from the California Department of Education. This is intended to help students, teachers and their families find books for further learning. (As with any collection, we recommend that adults review items for age-appropriateness before passing them on to children.)



You can find another trove of books curated for students in the Univeral School Library.

And we’ve also created some resource lists for different areas of interests in the Kid Friendly section of our help center. These are fun to explore by yourself, in company or over the internet with friends, and cover topics like :

We hope this is a helpful springboard for your journey into any topic.

Stay safe and healthy, and thanks for using the archive!