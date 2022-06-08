GITCOIN Grants: Donate a Few Tokens, Defend a Public Treasure

CALLING ALL COMMUNITY MEMBERS:

In just a few months, the lawsuit Hachette v. Internet Archive will be heard in court. In 2020, four of the world’s largest publishers sued our non-profit library to stop us from digitizing books and lending them for free to the public. The publishers and the corporations who own them, including News Corp and Bertelsmann, are demanding $20 million in damages and that we destroy 1.4 million digitized books. What’s really at stake? The right of all libraries to own, digitize and lend books of any kind. (Here’s what Harvard’s copyright advisor has to say about the consequences of our case.) Starting today, make a small donation through Gitcoin and have an enormous impact for the defense of Internet Archive, through Gitcoin’s quadratic funding.

Today, Gitcoin Grant Round 14 opens, supporting advocacy groups around the world. When you donate even $1 worth of crypto to the Internet Archive, it can result in $3-400+ from the matching pool. Quadratic funding rewards the number of community members who give, along with the amount. So many small donations can really have an enormous impact.

This is an example of the matching funds allotted in a previous Gitcoin Grant round.

HOW TO DONATE:

First you’ll need to create or log in your Github account. Use that account to authorize in to Gitcoin. Choose one or both of our gitcoin grants here:

You’ll need a crypto wallet like Metamask or Rainbow Wallet with some Ethereum or other tokens. Select how much you want to donate. (For example: .003 ETH = about $5.00 US) Do you want to also add some money to the matching pool? Be sure to set an amount in that field as well. Hit the “I’m Ready to Checkout” button. In the drop down menu, pick Standard Checkout, Polygon, or zkSync. Connect and log in to your crypto wallet to pay. BONUS: You can verify your identity by creating a Gitcoin Passport via Ceramic to maximize the matching funds (up to 150%). The more people who give, the greater the percentage of the matching pool we receive.

Checkout module for the Gitcoin Grant 14 Advocacy Round.

Thank you for taking these steps to unleash huge support for the Internet Archive, helping us pay the millions of dollars in legal fees we have already incurred. Your support helps ensure the Wayback Machine, Open Library, and all our games, concerts, books and films will be available to you for free for a very long time.