2022 Empowering Libraries Year in Review

The Internet Archive launched the Empowering Libraries campaign in 2020 to defend equal access to library services for all. Since then, threats to libraries have only grown, so our fight continues. As 2022 draws to a close, here’s a look back through some of our library’s milestones and accomplishments over the year.

In the news

The internet reacts to the lawsuit against our library

One message really resonated online—people were surprised to learn that the Internet Archive has a physical archive that preserves all the physical books we’ve acquired and digitized.

eBooks, #OwnBooks & digital ownership

The future of libraries

In February, we launched Library as Laboratory, a new series exploring the computational use of Internet Archive collections . The series included segments from digital humanities scholars, computational scientists, web archiving professionals and other researchers.

To help librarians and other information professionals better understand the decentralized web, Internet Archive partnered with the Metropolitan New York Library Council, DWeb, and Library Futures for a six-part series, Imagining a Better Online World: Exploring the Decentralized Web.

During this year's National Library Week, we invited readers to Meet the Librarians who work at the Internet Archive, highlighting the new roles our librarians lead in support of our mission, "Universal Access to All Knowledge."

Internet Archive joined with Creative Commons, Wikimedia Foundation and others in the Movement for a Better Internet, a collaborative effort to ensure that the internet's evolution is guided by public interest values.

, and others in the Movement for a Better Internet, a collaborative effort to ensure that the internet’s evolution is guided by . Lila Bailey, Internet Archive’s senior policy fellow, and Michael Menna, policy fellow from Stanford University, released their report,”Securing Digital Rights for Libraries: Towards an Affirmative Policy Agenda for a Better Internet,” regarding libraries’ role in shaping the next iteration of the internet.

Milestones

Dave Hansen, one of the authors of the white paper on controlled digital lending, was named the new executive director of Authors Alliance.

Carl Malamud received this year's Internet Archive Hero Award for his lifelong mission to make public information freely available to the public.

We hosted the first in-person Library Leaders Forum in three years, preceded by a virtual Forum that brought together hundreds of digital library enthusiasts to explore issues related to digital ownership and the future of library collections.

We hosted a joint webinar with OCLC about our resource sharing pilots, including how to request articles from the Internet Archive via interlibrary loan.

about our resource sharing pilots, including how to request articles from the Internet Archive via . The Music Library Association made its publications openly available at Internet Archive.

We began gathering content to support the newly announced Digital Library of Amateur Radio and Communications (DLARC), and then quickly surpassed 25,000 items in the collection.

DISCMASTER, a new software tool, allows users to search across the contents of the tens of thousands of archived CD-ROMs at the Internet Archive.

, a new software tool, allows users to search across the contents of the tens of thousands of at the Internet Archive. In August we celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Live Music Archive with a historical tour of the effort, which has resulted in hundreds of thousands of live sets available for listening at archive.org.

Donations

Colgate University donated more than 1.5 million microfiche cards for preservation and digitization, covering topics including Census data, documents from the Department of Education, Congressional testimony, CIA documents, and foreign news translated into English.

Facing an uncertain future, Hong Kong bookstore owner Albert Wan closed his pro-democracy, independent bookstore and donated the books to the Internet Archive for preservation and digitization.

closed his and donated the books to the Internet Archive for preservation and digitization. Do you have physical collections you’d like to donate to the Internet Archive? Check out our help document.

Book talks