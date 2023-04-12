How can public interest values shape the future of AI?

With the rise of generative artificial intelligence (AI), there has been increasing interest in how AI can be used in the description, preservation and dissemination of cultural heritage. While AI promises immense benefits, it also raises important ethical considerations.

In this session, leaders from Internet Archive, Creative Commons and Wikimedia Foundation will discuss how public interest values can shape the development and deployment of AI in cultural heritage, including how to ensure that AI reflects diverse perspectives, promotes cultural understanding, and respects ethical principles such as privacy and consent.

Join us for a thought-provoking discussion on the future of AI in cultural heritage, and learn how we can work together to create a more equitable and responsible future.

Speakers include:

Lila Bailey, Internet Archive

Jacob Rogers, Wikimedia Foundation

Kat Walsh, Creative Commons

Luis Villa (moderator), Tidelift

Generative AI Meets Open Culture

May 2 @ 10am PT / 1pm ET

