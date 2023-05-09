Working to Advance Library Support for Web Archive Research 

This Spring, the Internet Archive hosted two in-person workshops aimed at helping to advance library support for web archive research: Digital Scholarship & the Web and Art Resources on the Web. These one-day events were held at the Association of College & Research Libraries (ACRL) conference in Pittsburgh and the Art Libraries Society of North America (ARLIS) conference in Mexico City. The workshops brought together librarians, archivists, program officers, graduate students, and disciplinary researchers for full days of learning, discussion, and hands-on experience with web archive creation and computational analysis. The workshops were developed in collaboration with the New York Art Resources Consortium (NYARC) – and are part of an ongoing series of workshops hosted by the Internet Archive through Summer 2023.

Internet Archive Deputy Director of Archiving & Data Services Thomas Padilla discussing the potential of web archives as primary sources for computational research at Art Resources on the Web in Mexico City.

Designed in direct response to library community interest in supporting additional uses of web archive collections, the workshops had the following objectives: introduce participants to web archives as primary sources in context of computational research questions, develop familiarity with research use cases that make use of web archives; and provide an opportunity to acquire hands-on experience creating web archive collections and computationally analyzing them using ARCH (Archives Research Compute Hub) – a new service set to publicly launch June 2023.

Internet Archive Community Programs Manager Lori Donovan walking workshop participants through a demonstration of Palladio using a dataset generated with ARCH at Digital Scholarship & the Web In Pittsburgh, PA.

In support of those objectives, Internet Archive staff walked participants through web archiving workflows, introduced a diverse set of web archiving tools and technologies, and offered hands-on experience building web archives. Participants were then introduced to Archives Research Compute Hub (ARCH). ARCH supports computational research with web archive collections at scale – e.g., text and data mining, data science, digital scholarship, machine learning, and more. ARCH does this by streamlining generation and access to more than a dozen research ready web archive datasets, in-browser visualization, dataset analysis, and open dataset publication. Participants further explored data generated with ARCH in Palladio, Voyant, and RAWGraphs.

Network visualization of the Occupy Web Archive collection, created using Palladio based on a Domain Graph Dataset generated by ARCH.

Gallery visualization of the CARTA Art Galleries collection, created using Palladio based on an Image Graph Dataset generated by ARCH.

At the close of the workshops, participants were eager to discuss web archive research ethics, research use cases, and a diverse set of approaches to scaling library support for researchers interested in working with web archive collections – truly vibrant discussions – and perhaps the beginnings of a community of interest! We plan to host future workshops focused on computational research with web archives – please keep an eye on our Event Calendar.