Internet Archive Responds to Appellate Opinion in Hachette v. Internet Archive

We are disappointed in today’s opinion about the Internet Archive’s digital lending of books that are available electronically elsewhere. We are reviewing the court’s opinion and will continue to defend the rights of libraries to own, lend, and preserve books.

Take Action

Sign the open letter to publishers, asking them to restore access to the 500,000 books removed from our library: https://change.org/LetReadersRead

You can read the opinion here.

Editorial note: updated 9/5/24 to include link to appellate opinion.

