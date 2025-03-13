Want to help preserve the web? Save Page Now!

The internet is a living, breathing space—constantly growing, changing, and, unfortunately, disappearing. Important articles get taken down. Research papers become inaccessible. Historical records vanish. When content disappears, we lose pieces of our shared knowledge.
That’s where the Wayback Machine comes in. With the Wayback Machine’s Save Page Now tool, you have the power to help preserve the web in real time.
Why It Matters:
- Prevent Link Rot: Keep references intact for future research.
- Preserve Digital History: Ensure cultural moments remain accessible.
- Save What Matters to You: You choose what to archive and preserve.
How to Use Save Page Now:
- Visit web.archive.org/save
- Enter the URL of the page you want to archive.
- Click “Save Page” and let the Wayback Machine do the rest!
Other Tools & APIs
- Wayback Machine Availability API
- Chrome Extension
- Firefox Add-on
- Safari Extension
- MS Edge Add-on
- iOS app
- Android app
Every page saved is a step toward ensuring the internet’s knowledge remains available for future generations.
Start Archiving Today! https://web.archive.org/save
I’m a little confused. This does not replace the IA-archiver crawler, does it? Do you have an official page for the crawler actually? In which situation should we use the Save Page instead of letting the crawler do it job?
Question 1: Is this platform available to the public or can only scientists and experts use it?
Question 2: Can users from all countries access it?
Let me reply to both of your questions: Yes, everyone can use it (not just scientists & experts), no matter where in the world they’re in.
is there an obvious way to get the IA representation of a URL without having to trawl through collections in the Python API?
Regards, Toby B