Brewster Kahle Accepts Project Uil Award from Dutch Wikipedia Community

Brewster Kahle accepting the “Project Owl”, which he was awarded by the Dutch Wikipedia community. Telderszaal, Academiegebouw (Leiden). Wiki info.

The Internet Archive was recently honored for its valuable contribution to the Dutch-language Wikipedia community at an event at Leiden University in the Netherlands.

Internet Archive founder Brewster Kahle accepted the 2024 Project Uil award at a March 18 gathering of prominent figures in the Dutch open knowledge movement including librarians, archivists, scholars, and representatives from national cultural institutions.

The WikiUilen awards have been given out since 2015 on behalf of the Dutch Wikipedia community in recognition of hardworking Wikipedia volunteers and organizations. Candidates in eight categories (project, writer, editor, newcomer, etc.) are nominated and voted on by fellow Wikipedians. The Internet Archive received the project award and a small replica of an ancient Greek owl sculpture. (“Uilen” in Dutch translates to “owls” in English.)

“The owl is a symbol of wisdom,” said Ronald Velgersdijk, organizer of the Dutch awards, in presenting the statue to Kahle. “We give this project award because the Internet Archive is very important for sharing knowledge and it is very important for Wikimedia. We use it a lot to cite our sources and find information.”

In a concerted effort to ground the information ecosystem in facts, Kahle explained how the Internet Archive has prioritized obtaining and digitizing books referenced in Wikipedia. Since 2016, the Internet Archive has identified and fixed more than 22 million broken links in over 200 language editions of Wikipedia. By pointing readers back to archived web pages in the Wayback Machine and digital books available online, the aim is to increase the credibility of Wikipedia with reliable links and sources, he said.

“The partnership between Wikipedia and the Internet Archive is very strong and growing,” Kahle said.

Watch the Wiki Owl presentation to Internet Archive

Jos Damen, a librarian at Leiden University, helped host the event, which drew nearly 100 attendees. An advocate of open access publishing and a Dutch Wikipedian with over 1 million edits, Damen said he admires the work of the Internet Archive and leans on its resources.

“First and foremost of value is the presence of websites in the Wayback Machine,” Damen said. “As librarians, we all know that links that you access now will be gone in two to five years. It’s important to see these links frozen in time in the Wayback Machine, and then being able to have that reference in Wikipedia.”

Damen said it’s critical to not only fix links to books, but also to add images and attribution for photos on Wikipedia. For instance, a photograph of small copper stones in the pavement in several European countries, signifying the last place where Jewish people lived before they were taken to concentration camps, is a powerful image that can make a page more engaging, he said. (See Wiki page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stolperstein)

Kahle’s remarks covered the history, evolving support, and challenges facing libraries. He spoke about the mission of the Internet Archive to provide universal access to all knowledge, and gave an overview of Internet Archive Europe – which has a somewhat different focus.

“The idea [of Internet Archive Europe] is to try to build our collective intelligence using all sorts of interesting tools so we can have better decision making,” Kahle said.

Last November, Beatrice Murch was named Program Manager of Internet Archive Europe. She is working to find open knowledge champions in Europe interested in making information in a variety of languages translated and available in new ways.

“The hope is that Internet Archive Europe can use AI tools to bring collections to life and make them more interesting to the public,” Murch said. “We are trying hard to find the right message to engage partners and make data on the Internet Archive accessible to more people, including those with disabilities.

”The Wiki-Uil in the Netherlands is modeled after the German example, started in 2014. Learn more about the Dutch Wiki Uil awards.