Announcing “Future Knowledge”: A New Podcast from the Internet Archive & Authors Alliance

How is knowledge created, shared, and preserved in the digital age—and what forces are shaping its future?
We’re thrilled to announce the launch of Future Knowledge, a new podcast from the Internet Archive and Authors Alliance. Hosted by Chris Freeland, librarian at the Internet Archive, and Dave Hansen, executive director of Authors Alliance, the series brings together authors, librarians, policymakers, technologists, and artists to explore how knowledge, creativity, and policy intersect in today’s fast-changing world.
In each episode, an author discusses their book or publication and the big ideas behind it—paired with a thought-provoking conversation partner who brings a fresh perspective from the realms of policy, technology, libraries, or the arts.
We’re kicking off the podcast with a double feature—two episodes tackling copyright history and AI’s global impact:
Episode 1: The Copyright Wars
Historian Peter Baldwin joins copyright scholar Pamela Samuelson to unpack The Copyright Wars—a sweeping look at 300 years of trans-Atlantic copyright battles. From 18th-century publishing monopolies to today’s clashes between Big Tech, libraries, and the entertainment industry, this conversation reveals how history can illuminate the future of intellectual property in a digital world.
Episode 2: Copyright, AI, and Great Power Competition
Authors Joshua Levine and Tim Hwang sit down with Lila Bailey to discuss Copyright, AI, and Great Power Competition. Together they explore how artificial intelligence is transforming copyright law—and how global powers are using IP policy as a strategic tool in the race for technological dominance.
Whether you’re an author thinking about how to share your work, a librarian navigating digital access, or a curious listener exploring how knowledge shapes our world, Future Knowledge is for you.
- Listen and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts: https://futureknowledge.transistor.fm/
- Explore archived episodes and learn more about the podcast at the Internet Archive: https://archive.org/details/future-knowledge
i was about to borrow a book but it only says Lending error No action or invalid “action” provided. Available actions are: media_url, return_loan, borrow_book, browse_book, renew_loan, availability, search_doc_fields, changes, retrieve_lcp_license, user_borrow_history, user_profile, user_bookshelf, webpub, authentication_document. can you please fix it
Hey all — hoping someone out there in the scanner trenches can help me resurrect a Raven Pro 360W scanner.
As most of you probably know, Raven shut down their cloud services at the end of 2023, and their firmware files are basically vanished from the internet. I’ve scoured their old downloads, Wayback Machine, and archive zips — no .spf file in sight.
Here’s what I’ve got:
A working Raven Pro 360W scanner that boots into firmware update mode
It recognizes a USB thumb drive (FAT32), but shows:
“SPF file not valid”
There are no physical buttons on this unit other than Power — no Back or arrow combos
The scanner shows up as a mass storage device on my PC when plugged in — ready to eat firmware if I could just feed it
I’m looking for:
The correct .spf file for Raven Pro 360W
Ideally the last known good version before shutdown in 2023
Filename might be something like RavenPro_360W_FW_xx.spf, update.spf, or firmware.spf
If anyone has the file backed up, zipped, or archived — or knows a secret mirror or torrent — I’d be eternally grateful. I’m not trying to resurrect the cloud features, just get it functional again as a USB-connected scanner.
Huge thanks in advance.
I’ll mirror the file to archive.org or GitHub to help others, too.
I have a brief follow-up question to Episode 2 of Future Knowledge (“Copyright, AI, and Great Power Competition”) I am hoping someone can answer.
The original book talk the episode is based upon was recorded on 3/20/2025. At 21:07-21:14 in the podcast, Tim Hwang mentions that within the next 90 days (i.e. by 6/20/2025), US courts are expected to rule on key cases that will determine whether AI models developed in America may use copyrighted material free of any need to licence the material.
Can anyone comment on how the courts ended up ruling?
(Perhaps the the content creators for Future Knowledge might consider basing a future episode around a conversation regarding the rulings and how good or bad the future of AI looks in the US now that the courts have had their say?)
thanks