Keep on GIFin’ — A New Version of GifCities, Internet Archive’s GeoCities Animated GIF Search Engine!

We are excited to announce a new version of GifCities, Internet Archive’s GeoCities Animated GIF Search Engine!

GifCities was a special project of Internet Archive originally done as part of our 20th Anniversary in 2016 to highlight and celebrate fun aspects of the amazing history of the web as represented in the Wayback Machine. Since then, GifCities GIFs have been used in innumerable web projects, artistic works, and in the media and press, including this internet-melting combination of GifCities GIFs and the British Royal Wedding in this New York Times article and the avant-GIF “GifCollider” exhibit at Berkeley Art Museum & Pacific Film Archive.

The new version of GifCities includes a number of new improvements. We are especially excited at the drastic improvement in “GifSearchies” by implementing semantic search for GifCities, instead of the hacky old “file name” text search of the original version. Note that via the “Special Search” tab, you can still search only by the old text-based index, for, uh, search index nostalgia purposes. But wait, you say, I need a specific-sized animated GIF for my project! No problemo, you can also now search for GIFs by size too. State of the world got you a bit anxious, dear reader? Calm thyself with 51 results pages of 150×20 pixel blinkies.

We also updated the results interface to add pagination for results instead of the original infinite scroll — that would sometimes paralyze your browser after a non-infinite amount of scrolling. And as with GifCities v1, each GIF links to the archived GeoCities page on which it originally appeared, many of these wonders unto themselves.

Finally, in the spirit of “sharing is caring” and “every GIF is truly a GIFT,” we have added the ability to make GifGrams that you can share with your special someones. Nothing says “I’m thinking of you” more than a custom webcard of GifCities GIFs and inspirational text, like “Hang in There” or “The Web is Yours for the Making.”

GifCities’s new semantic search index used a model called CLIP-ViT L/14 to analyze each frame of the GIFs and searching applies a “nearest neighbors algorithm” to find GIFs that match a vectorized query, allowing you to enter nuanced searches like “blue sparkling border‘ or (everybody’s favorite performing rodent) ‘”dancing hamster” and get matching results. Need more wolf snowglobe GIFs in your life? Yes, you do. Here ya go.

Thanks to all the GifCities enthusiasts out there that send us many messages each week on how they are using and enjoying the site. More details on GeoCities and GifCities are in the About page and a special thanks to enthusiast Ben Friesen who helped prototype using CLIP on GifCities. Now go browse some GeoCities GIFs and send some GifGrams!