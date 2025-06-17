The Lardine Tapes: Celebrity, History, Conversation

Bob Lardine (1924-2019) asked great questions.

As an interviewer, he knew how to keep things light, conversational. He got the information he needed, and wrote articles based on what answers the subject provided, but he did it in a way that never felt like he was prodding, or intending to catch someone out.



He held a number of positions in journalism but one of the most memorable was as a Hollywood correspondent for the NY Post, where he would write up interviews with on-the-rise celebrities or long-established actors and directors about their current project and what they’d learned. If you’ve ever read a typical Sunday newspaper magazine with a couple pages of interview with a contemporary star of stage or screen, you’ve settled in with Bob’s bread and butter for decades.

Bob would share his interview tapes with his family (his niece Drew Wanderman and his nephew Todd Wanderman). Scrawled with all sorts of markings and ranging with dates from the 1960s to the 1980s. Ultimately, they came to the Internet Archive as a physical donation with the intention of being digitized and put up for all to enjoy.

A selection of Lardine cassettes from the original physical donation

For a number of years, after being donated, classified, and assigned an inventory number, the tapes were stored waiting to join a digitization queue. In 2025, the box was opened to be digitized using a tape setup and converted to .WAV sound files.

Tape Digitizing Setup – TASCAM 122mkIII deck to MOTU M4 USB Interface to Audacity

The box of audio cassettes, excepting a few in need of repair, are now digitized into the Interview Tapes by Bob Lardine collection at the Archive. 57 separate recorded interviews with celebrities, and two compilations of tapes, discussed further below.

Most people will be naturally drawn to the celebrity interviews. With names like George Peppard, Sharon Gless, Ricardo Montalban and more, they represent a killer lineup of recognizable names, especially if you experienced television in the 1970s and 1980s. Many of these tapes were recorded during the height of their careers (Peppard in the middle of A-Team, Gless while appearing in House Calls, and Kate Jackson just starting out on Charlie’s Angels) and they are more than happy to talk through their biographies and thoughts while in the salad days of nationwide celebrity status.

Which is fine, but you should know – the tape quality is spectacularly terrible.

Recorded, as they were, on the tables of restaurants, in dressing rooms or sitting on set between scenes, the goal of these recordings was clearly for Bob to use as backups to notes he was taking on paper. In the modern era of podcast microphones and post-processing software able to be recorded next to moving vehicles with no problem, the tape recorder in use was likely to be a simple affair, and one left in the same place even as people shifted around or looked in the wrong direction while talking.

But as muddy as the interview tapes can be, they still do the job. In her 1978 interview, Olivia Newton-John talks about her accent and sketches out her plans for her future career, and the listener can follow with little trouble. Erik Estrada talks about his health regimen and his plans to support his extended family, recorded in what sounds like a small room. And Robert Urich talks about feeling betrayed by various press interviews, showing how trustable Bob Lardine is in conducting his.

Ultimately, the tapes are legible. And, once your ear adjusts to the situation, wonderfully personal. These are workers, craftspeople, artists, taking time out from their day to share their current worries, considerations and plans. They speak, not so much as a performer providing entertainment at a microphone for a “personal moment” during a concert or appearance, but people with a job sharing how they got there, and where they are going.

No interview shows this better than the 1975 interview tape with Henry Winkler.

With Happy Days now in its third season, Winkler has been given co-starring status in the series with Ron Howard. Fonz-mania, years away from famously “jumping the shark”, has him in stadiums with 25,000 people cheering for him. Under any measurement, he is experiencing super-stardom, with the sky the limit.

But in this tape, Winkler is the picture of humility. He talks about how nobody keeps the throne for long, how it can all disappear overnight, and what steps he takes to mentally prepare for that change. He fears typecasting (which turned out to be a legitimate concern in the 1980s) and opens his sketched-out plans for what to do about that. Through it all, he’s an artist who cares about his art, and is doing his best to keep a level head through a gauntlet of hyperbolic fame.

It’s worth nothing that our obsession with celebrity means that many of the basic facts about these interviewees is known – where they were in May of 1975, or what the actual name of a production they were working on became. We have a literal deluge of knowledge about their marriages, divorces, places of residence. From these known facts, we can surmise a lot about what these tapes are talking about. If only this were the case with so many other cultures, now-lost places or people.

This collection would already be hours of insight and materials, but there’s just a little bit more.

Alongside these celebrity interviews, Bob also had tapes from the 1960s for a radio program called The Jewish Hour. Broadcast out of Phoenix, Arizona, and syndicated elsewhere, this radio show contains a variety of interviews, appearances and performances aimed from a Jewish perspective. There appears to be very little information about this show online – and while there might be a library or archive that has records of this show, there is nothing currently obvious to find. Until now: Lardine’s tapes have recordings, as well as related taped-off-radio recordings of interviews and shows covering historical people and events of the time. Without these tapes, there seems to be very scant recorded evidence of them available.

We’re always happy to take donations of audio cassettes like this, and look forward to continuing the process of bringing them online. Who knows what other lost treasures lurk in the world?

A very large thank you to Bob Lardine’s family for their donation of these tapes, as well as friends of the Internet Archive who helped fund purchase of the tape decks used for playback and digitization.