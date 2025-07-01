Wayback Machine to Hit ‘Once-in-a-Generation Milestone’ this October: One Trillion Web Pages Archived

This October, the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine is projected to hit a once-in-a-generation milestone: 1 trillion web pages archived. That’s one trillion memories, moments, and movements—preserved for the public, forever.

We’ll be commemorating this historic achievement on October 22, 2025, with a global event: a party at our San Francisco headquarters and a livestream for friends and supporters around the world. More than a celebration, it’s a tribute to what we’ve built together: a free and open digital library of the web.

Join us in marking this incredible milestone. Together, we’ve built the largest archive of web history ever assembled. Let’s celebrate this achievement—in San Francisco and around the world—on October 22.

Here’s how you can take part:

1. RSVP

Sign up now to be the first to know when registration opens for our in-person event and livestream.

RSVP now

2. Support the Internet Archive

Help us continue preserving the web for generations to come.

Donate today!

3. Share Your Story

What does the web mean to you? How has the Wayback Machine helped you remember, research, or recover something important?

Submit your story

Let’s work together toward October 22—a day to look back, share stories, and celebrate the web we’ve built and preserved together.