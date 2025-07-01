Wayback Machine to Hit ‘Once-in-a-Generation Milestone’ this October: One Trillion Web Pages Archived

This October, the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine is projected to hit a once-in-a-generation milestone: 1 trillion web pages archived. That’s one trillion memories, moments, and movements—preserved for the public, forever.
We’ll be commemorating this historic achievement on October 22, 2025, with a global event: a party at our San Francisco headquarters and a livestream for friends and supporters around the world. More than a celebration, it’s a tribute to what we’ve built together: a free and open digital library of the web.
Join us in marking this incredible milestone. Together, we’ve built the largest archive of web history ever assembled. Let’s celebrate this achievement—in San Francisco and around the world—on October 22.
Here’s how you can take part:
1. RSVP
Sign up now to be the first to know when registration opens for our in-person event and livestream.
RSVP now
2. Support the Internet Archive
Help us continue preserving the web for generations to come.
Donate today!
3. Share Your Story
What does the web mean to you? How has the Wayback Machine helped you remember, research, or recover something important?
Submit your story
Let’s work together toward October 22—a day to look back, share stories, and celebrate the web we’ve built and preserved together.
Thank you for all y’all have done.
I have a problem with the Wayback Machine’s Admin.
They are tor-hostile. Despite offering an .onion version. I cannot archive even ONE site. Because “I” have apparently “already archived my limit of 200 page saves” or whatever the error states. Otherwise I can use a login, apparently. Hey why are you so ignorant of one aspect here? That ANY logging-in ANYWHERE – instantly allows the (e.g. PRISM) US mass surveillance laws to steal my privacy forever. Since you are USA-based.
Privacy is a human right, even if using the WBM is obviously not.
Tor exit nodes should have an exception made, because they are obviously mass-usage not one individual using them. I guess someone must have abused this before, but since you don’t link to an article proving this abuse or at least explaining it – just a “email us if you wish to discuss this further”. Email is not fit for purpose as it is not encrypted and the NSA insists upon control-freaking the world via mass surveillance. What part of that do you not get?
I don’t know if the attack on your infrastructure recently used tor, but it wasn’t my fault. Blaming the vehicle type for the occupants behaviour is a bit unethical.
Even IF I can manage to archive a site, it typically doesn’t even save properly! For example, simple IMAGES don’t get archived, just empty placeholders, making ZERO sense to even bother and I’m talking about small pages not hundreds of MB of images.
Also, thank the control freaks’ KYC rules, because I don’t want to donate whilst making a list of my political affiliations for mass surveillance to profile. Oh, of course it’s about fighting ‘terrorism’ and ‘money laundering’, because we didn’t learn from the excuses Hitler used that were similar. I would donate $1000 to allow better usage of tor. It probably wouldn’t fix the issue, you tell me the cost, but I would do it.