Internet Archive and Partners Receive Press Forward Funding to Support Preserving Local News

We are excited to announce that Internet Archive, working with partners Investigative Reporters & Editors (IRE) and The Poynter Institute, has received a $1 million grant from Press Forward, a national initiative to reimagine local news. The funding is part of Press Forward’s Open Call on Infrastructure, which is providing $22.7 million to 22 projects that address the urgent challenges local newsrooms face today.

The grant will support development of the “Today’s News for Tomorrow” national program by Internet Archive, IRE, and The Poynter Institute to provide infrastructure, preservation services, training, and community building that enable local newsrooms and journalists to ensure the archiving and perpetual access of their their publications, digital assets, and other materials. As the first draft of history, local news published today is a critical resource documenting the lives and stories of the American people as well as an essential record for use by students, historians, and researchers. The “Today’s News for Tomorrow” program will address the financial and operational challenges that many local news organizations face in managing and preserving their digital materials both for their immediate internal needs and the future information needs of their communities.

The Press Forward funding will allow the program partners to provide infrastructure and training to over 300 newsrooms and journalists across the country, with a focus on vital local online news that is particularly at risk. Internet Archive’s web archive has long been an essential resource for journalists in their reporting. Pairing Internet Archive’s preservation infrastructure and services with IRE’s and The Poynter Institute’s experience in training and community support for journalists will further Press Forward’s goal to strengthen communities by revitalizing local news. The “Today’s News for Tomorrow” program also builds on Internet Archive’s successful “Community Webs” national program which has received nearly $3M in funding to provide preservation services and cohort-based training to over 275 libraries, museums, and municipalities from 46 states and 7 Canadian provinces in support of their work documenting the history of their communities.

We thank Press Forward and The Miami Foundation for their support of “Today’s News for Tomorrow.” We are excited to work closely with IRE and The Poynter Institute supporting newsrooms and journalists and are honored to be part of the group of organizations receiving funding as part of Press Forward’s Open Call on Infrastructure. The full list of recipients is available online at pressforward.news/infrastructure25.