Internet Archive Designated as a Federal Depository Library

Announced today, the Internet Archive has been designated as a federal depository library by Senator Alex Padilla. The designation was made via letter to Scott Matheson, Superintendent of Documents at the U.S. Government Publishing Office.

Senator Padilla explained the designation in a statement to KQED:

“The Archive’s digital-first approach makes it the perfect fit for a modern federal depository library, expanding access to federal government publications amid an increasingly digital landscape,” Padilla said in a statement to KQED. “The Internet Archive has broken down countless barriers to accessing information, and it is my honor to provide this designation to help further their mission of providing ‘Universal Access to All Knowledge.’”

Internet Archive’s founder and digital librarian Brewster Kahle remarked on the designation:

“ I think there is a great deal of excitement to have an organization such as the Internet Archive, which has physical collections of materials, but is really known mostly for being accessible as part of the internet,” Kahle said. “And helping integrate these materials into things like Wikipedia, so that the whole internet ecosystem gets stronger as digital learners get closer access into the government materials.”

Read the letter: https://archive.org/details/padilla-designation-letter-to-gpo-7.24.2025

Learn more about the designation: “SF-Based Internet Archive Is Now a Federal Depository Library. What Does That Mean?” (KQED)