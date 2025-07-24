Internet Archive Designated as a Federal Depository Library

Announced today, the Internet Archive has been designated as a federal depository library by Senator Alex Padilla. The designation was made via letter to Scott Matheson, Superintendent of Documents at the U.S. Government Publishing Office.
Senator Padilla explained the designation in a statement to KQED:
“The Archive’s digital-first approach makes it the perfect fit for a modern federal depository library, expanding access to federal government publications amid an increasingly digital landscape,” Padilla said in a statement to KQED. “The Internet Archive has broken down countless barriers to accessing information, and it is my honor to provide this designation to help further their mission of providing ‘Universal Access to All Knowledge.’”
Internet Archive’s founder and digital librarian Brewster Kahle remarked on the designation:
“ I think there is a great deal of excitement to have an organization such as the Internet Archive, which has physical collections of materials, but is really known mostly for being accessible as part of the internet,” Kahle said. “And helping integrate these materials into things like Wikipedia, so that the whole internet ecosystem gets stronger as digital learners get closer access into the government materials.”
Read the letter: https://archive.org/details/padilla-designation-letter-to-gpo-7.24.2025
Learn more about the designation: “SF-Based Internet Archive Is Now a Federal Depository Library. What Does That Mean?” (KQED)
Congratulations
special thanks itrs important for me.
Congrats folks!
I am totally and permanently disabled and require a reader to read books. You granted me print disability to read books on archive.org. However, as of today, I am no longer able to download books to read with my reader. The link to download books no longer appears when I check out a book. I am now no longer able to read books still available for non-disabled readers to read on your website, archive.org. Please restore access to your disabled patrons.
Now the government has jurisdiction over you and what you can or cannot put on this site. Given the recent censorship campaign. I feel this has ill intentions. Is this what you want for your hard work?
I have a *really* bad feeling about this.
What exactly stops the Federal Government (the current administration) from steamrolling the IA now that it’s under some kind of federal umbrella? Is this anything more than just a designation, or is any control transferred?