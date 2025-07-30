IFLA Signs Statement Supporting Digital Rights of Memory Institutions

The global campaign to secure digital rights for libraries and memory institutions just gained a powerful new ally.

As explained in a post by Beatrice Murch of Internet Archive Europe, the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA)—the leading international body representing the interests of library and information services—has signed the Statement on Four Digital Rights of Memory Institutions, joining more than 130 signatories from around the world who are calling for the legal rights that libraries, archives, and other cultural heritage organizations need to fulfill their missions in the digital age.

It’s such a good initiative. I think as far as we were concerned, when we looked [at] the Four Digital Rights […], we sat down and thought this stuff is obvious, isn’t it? This is just reaffirming the things that libraries have always done. These are basic functions that need to be in place, not just to deliver library rights, but ultimately library rights are the rights of the community that depends on libraries to actually get things done, to fulfill their own rights, to fulfill their own potential. Stephen Wyber, IFLA

In joining the statement, IFLA strengthens the growing international movement to secure the legal foundations for long-term digital preservation and access to knowledge. Their endorsement signals that libraries and archives worldwide are aligned in calling for legal reform on four essential rights:

Right to Collect Right to Preserve Right to Lend Right to Cooperate

To hear more from Stephen about why IFLA signed the statement, along with how the effort came about, listen to the latest episode of the Future Knowledge podcast: