Calling All Musicians: Mini Concerts at the Internet Archive

Santa Cruz-based steel lap guitarist, Bill Walker, performing at a virtual staff meeting (2020).

Since 2020, the Internet Archive has been inviting musicians from around the world to play short live sets for our virtual staff meetings. What started as a way to bring our staff together and support artists during the earliest days of the pandemic has grown into a beloved tradition: twice a week, we gather online for 10 minutes of live music before diving into our Monday morning or Friday lunch staff meetings. Check out past performances here.

We’d love to feature you!

How It Works

Performance: A 10-minute set via Zoom before one of our staff meetings

A 10-minute set via Zoom before one of our staff meetings Schedule Options: Mondays : Sound check at 9:40 AM PT, performance from 9:55–10:05 AM PT Fridays : Sound check at 11:40 AM PT, performance from 11:55 AM–12:05 PM PT

Honorarium: $100 + tips (via Venmo or PayPal)

$100 + tips (via Venmo or PayPal) Creative Freedom: Play what you love—we welcome all genres, styles, and sounds!

Play what you love—we welcome all genres, styles, and sounds! Optional: With your permission, we’ll record and archive your performance.

Our friendly audio tech will help with setup, and we recommend using the latest version of Zoom on your computer for best sound.

How to Get Involved

Please complete our online form, or

Send an e-mail to our booking team at info@archive.org with a short bio and any links to your music, social media, or merch.

Why Play for the Archive?

The Internet Archive is a nonprofit research library with a mission to provide Universal Access to All Knowledge. Our staff—curious, grateful, and globally distributed—loves starting and ending the week with new music. It’s a short, fun way to share your sound with a receptive, appreciative audience.

We’d love to hear from you!