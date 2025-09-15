An Update on the Great 78s Lawsuit

As noted in the recent court filings in UMG Recordings, Inc. v. Internet Archive, both parties have advised the Court that the matter has been settled. The parties have reached a confidential resolution of all claims and will have no further public comment on this matter.
It’s nice to hear that this distraction is behind you. Now the Internet Archive can focus all of its energies on its primary mission: making the world a better place by the dissemination of human knowledge.
Viva la Internet Archive!
Mr. Freeland, could you tell us about the Audiophile CD Collection? Over the course of the week hundreds of thousands of files were removed from there. Will they return in the future? I know dozens of people who are distressed about this, I think it would be important to just understand what is going to happen. Thanks!
Mr. Freeland, could you tell us what’s going on with the Audiophile CD Collection? Hundreds of thousands of files were removed last week. Is this related to the settlement? Will the files return in the future, or are they gone forever?
I have the impression that my comment with this question was deleted here. Is that true? If so, that would be very, very frustrating. It would mean that the Archive is now resorting to censorship. The Archive, of all people, with its history of fighting for freedom and the free circulation of ideas. I politely asked a question. We would just like an answer; we have the right to clarification, nothing more. We will understand the situation, whatever it is, but we want the answer, that’s all.
If this comment too is deleted, then I will have to move on to a different, more public strategy.
I can see your other comment. I think you’re good, there’s no censorship happening
This is a real shame. I loved spending hours looking at Blookets of muisca albums. Now they’ve been removed from the Archive.org server, which makes me sad because it was a huge effort on the part of the organizers. I hope everything will be back to normal soon, but I see it as difficult.
Is this good news or bad news?
What happened with all the CD and Vinyl scans that were archived? Completely gone! Please, please, please tell me this is just a temporary error. There was a ton of stuff! I want to kill myself 🙁
The weird thing is that non-music elements like CD booklets have been removed but there are MORE downloadable audio files for CDs that are commercially available. For many of us we do not need audio files as we can listen via streaming services but those services do not provide the booklets.
This is good news because the settlement is not shutting down Internet Archive. I was worried that the lawsuit was so big that the website could shut down completely… Yes it’s too bad we can’t freely access copyrighted media, but that’s the state of copyright law and not up to IA’s decisions. If you are upset about material being deleted, write to record companies and artists about your thoughts on copyright law and don’t blame Archive – they are simply complying with the laws. Besides donating, the most useful thing users can do right now is hold off on uploading copyrighted music and films until we get the laws to change.
Good. Now it’s time to:
* Start removing the material in which copyright has been directly asserted by rights holders, and establish a transparent proactive continual automated removal process, through which rights holders can easily remove copyright protected material, without needing to launch lawsuits, or involve IA staffers directly.
* Provide a flagging system on all “contributed” items, which would allow users of the site to request a review by IA staffers, or items archived on the site.
* Where possible, provide links from an item on the site, to applicable records held by the Copyright Office, which would enable IA site users, and potential reusers of IA archive holdings to confirm and determine the correct US copyright status of items.
*Start lobbying appropriate lawmakers for better recognition of Library rights for non traditional archives