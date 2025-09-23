Celebrating 1 Trillion Webpages Archived: Share Your Wayback Story

This October, the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine will reach an extraordinary milestone: 1 trillion webpages preserved.
Since 1996, the Wayback Machine has been capturing the web—saving the voices, creativity, and communities that make up our shared digital history. Nearly one trillion pages later, we’re still archiving, so that future generations can look back and understand the world as we lived it online.
Now we want to invite you to share your story with us!
Record a video answering the question: “Why is the Wayback Machine important to you?”
Guidelines:
- Keep it to about 1 minute, record in vertical/portrait format, and leave a second of silence at the start and end so nothing gets cut off.
- Use any device you like: your phone, webcam, etc.
Share your video so we can find it:
- Post it on your preferred social media platform with the hashtag #Wayback1T
- Or, upload it directly to Archive.org!
Uploading to archive.org
- Create a free account: Sign up here.
- Use the upload form and select your video file.
- Add the subject tag Wayback1T when filling out the form.
We’ll be sharing some of our favorites on our channels as part of this celebration.
The web changes fast, but thanks to you—and thanks to one trillion pages saved—the memory of the internet endures.
Join the celebration. Tell your Wayback story today.
I’ve been using the Wayback machine for decades. I have a really awesome story to tell on how it has helped me prove I had first used a domain name for business as far back as 2001.
Coincidental a video about my use of the Wayback machine to share has been on my mind for some time now. I have donated in the past on on my mind to donate again once business income picks up.
I am very busy and I did look for a deadline that a video response needs to be submitted or put on my socials, which is my plan.
Deadlines?
I have been working on the Internet since 2006 until now.
Some time ago the Church of Reason.org was in the archive, but it’s gone now 🙁
Good evening,
I am very sorry but I am not able to record anything, because I do not know how to record. Despite it, I shall tell you why I love Wayback Machine: because you have been for a lot of time supplying me with books, popular and erudite. For this, I thank you cordially; that is latin from my heart.
Once more, thanks!
ISABEL SANCHEZ GIL
I have been able to get a result only a couple of times despite many searches. I am an experienced searcher. I find your interface difficult to use and, to repeat myself, it yields few results—on searches that ought to succeed.
I try to go on watch old YouTube videos and old xxx videos but it doesn’t work the websites for xxx videos work but not videos
I love how Internet Archive showcases older foreign films, especially from Japan, as well as older American films.
Also, nowhere else offers audio readings of print books the way Internet Archive does!
मैं इंटरनेट आर्काइव से अक्सर पुस्तकें डाउनलोड करता हूं। अगर ये सुविधा न होती तो शायद मेरे लिए हर प्रकार के कंटेंट तक पहुंच पाना मुश्किल होता।
मैने अपनी पुस्तक को भी इंटरनेट आर्काइव पर अपलोड कर दिया है।
I would like to comment on the Wayback Machine and how it’s kept work I did around 1995 alive, but I have absolutely no interest in doing a video. Are you open to written comments, and if so, where could I sent one?
My wife and I live on low budget. We like and rely on the internet archive for shows and movies not shown on big shots like Tubi and Pluto tv .still Pluto is ok.
I gave hundreds of books and numerous 78 and 33 LPs, some quite rare so they can be shared. I believe this civic act of sharing strengthens our fragile democracy. I also enjoy books in audio and old movies I was too young to see and appreciate. I also welcome the revival of that ancient idea to collect knowledge that would otherwise be lost, especially and including the trivial that gives one a taste and sense of the past.
Can we post a personal story of how we used the Wayback Machine without including a Video?