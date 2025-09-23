Celebrating 1 Trillion Webpages Archived: Share Your Wayback Story

This October, the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine will reach an extraordinary milestone: 1 trillion webpages preserved.

Since 1996, the Wayback Machine has been capturing the web—saving the voices, creativity, and communities that make up our shared digital history. Nearly one trillion pages later, we’re still archiving, so that future generations can look back and understand the world as we lived it online.

Now we want to invite you to share your story with us!

Record a video answering the question: “Why is the Wayback Machine important to you?”

Guidelines:

Keep it to about 1 minute, record in vertical/portrait format, and leave a second of silence at the start and end so nothing gets cut off.

Use any device you like: your phone, webcam, etc.

Share your video so we can find it:

Post it on your preferred social media platform with the hashtag #Wayback1T

Or, upload it directly to Archive.org!

Uploading to archive.org

Create a free account: Sign up here.

Use the upload form and select your video file.

Add the subject tag Wayback1T when filling out the form.

We’ll be sharing some of our favorites on our channels as part of this celebration.

The web changes fast, but thanks to you—and thanks to one trillion pages saved—the memory of the internet endures.

Join the celebration. Tell your Wayback story today.