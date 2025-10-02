Peer-to-Peer Fundraising at the Internet Archive

Peer-to-peer (P2P) fundraising allows donors to create their own page and garner donations in support of the Internet Archive. Every donation is tax-deductible, and 100% of all gifts raised directly support ongoing Internet Archive initiatives. Follow the steps below to get started:

1. Go to donate.archive.org/1T

Click “Become a Fundraiser” and choose how you’d like to participate:

– As an Individual – Raise funds on your own.

– Join a Team – Support a specific initiative or a friend’s team.

– Create a Team – Start a group fundraiser.

2. Set up your fundraising page

– If you don’t have a GoFundMe Pro account, you’ll be prompted to create one.

– Add a short headline like “Help Protect Vanishing Culture” or “Support Universal

Access to Knowledge.”

– You can create a custom short URL to make sharing easier (optional).

3. Manage your page

Once your page is live, go to the person icon > “My Profile” to view & manage it.

4. Share!

Share your page with friends, family, and with your social media community. Help us preserve web pages, movies, books, music, and so much more.

Guidelines

To keep our campaigns mission-driven and transparent, all pages must:

– Clearly connect to the Internet Archive’s work

– Reflect our values of openness, inclusivity, and respect

Pages may be removed if they:

– Fundraise for causes unrelated to the Internet Archive

– Lack clarity or appear misleading

– Redirect away from our platform via QR codes or links

– Seek personal or self-interested fundraising

Thank you for supporting the Internet Archive!