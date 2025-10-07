Calling All Libraries: Celebrate 1 Trillion Web Pages Archived with the Internet Archive

The Internet Archive has released a new resource guide to help libraries join in commemorating a once-in-a-generation milestone: 1 trillion web pages archived by the Internet Archive and available for use via the Wayback Machine. This historic achievement represents a collective effort to preserve our shared digital history, and libraries have been at the heart of that work from the beginning. The resource guide provides background on why this milestone matters to libraries, highlights their role in safeguarding online knowledge, and offers ready-to-use materials to help libraries celebrate with their communities.

Within the resource guide, libraries will find social media templates, visuals, event ideas, and impact stories showcasing how institutions across the world are preserving local digital heritage. From creating “Then/Now” displays using Wayback Machine captures to hosting talks on web preservation, the resource guide offers fun, flexible ways for libraries to engage. As the Internet Archive reaches the 1 trillion milestone, libraries everywhere are invited to celebrate their connection to the web’s memory, and to the global mission of preserving knowledge for generations to come.