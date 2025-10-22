Happy Internet Archive Day!

Rally for Internet Archive Day on the steps of SF City Hall, October 21, 2025.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors has officially declared October 22, 2025, as Internet Archive Day in the City and County of San Francisco. Sponsored by Supervisor Connie Chan (District 1), the resolution passed unanimously in recognition of the Internet Archive’s extraordinary milestone—preserving 1 trillion web pages. The resolution celebrates the Archive’s enduring mission to provide “universal access to all knowledge” and our deep roots in the city where it was founded nearly three decades ago.

Before the Board meeting, supporters took to the steps of City Hall for a rally celebrating the resolution and achievement. Speakers included:

Supervisor Connie Chan, District 1

Brewster Kahle, Digital Librarian, Internet Archive

Michael Lambert, City Librarian for the City and County of San Francisco

Swilk, artist in residence, Internet Archive

From our headquarters in the Richmond District, the Internet Archive has grown into a global library of digital culture, preserving not only the web, but also books, music, video, and software for generations to come. As the city marks Internet Archive Day, San Franciscans join a worldwide community in celebrating the power of preservation and the shared effort to ensure that the web we’ve built remains accessible to everyone.

Celebrate With the Internet Archive

To mark the occasion, the Internet Archive is hosting a street party and livestream celebration tonight at our Richmond District headquarters. Join us in person for live music, food, and festivities—or tune in online from anywhere in the world to be part of this milestone moment. Together, we’ll celebrate 1 trillion webpages archived and look ahead to the next trillion in our shared digital history.

Register for in person or livestream tickets!