Celebrate 1 Trillion Web Pages with Original Net.Art Works: Internet Archive x Gray Area

Internet Archive x Gray Area: Trillionth Webpage Net.Art Commissions
Date: Saturday, November 1
Time: 5:00 to 8:00pm
Location: Internet Archive, 300 Funston Avenue, San Francisco
Admission: Free
REGISTER NOW!
The Internet Archive has reached an extraordinary milestone: one trillion web pages archived. This civilization-scale achievement marks decades of dedication to preserving the ephemeral nature of digital culture and ensuring universal access to human knowledge.
To commemorate this historic moment, San Francisco interdisciplinary arts and technology non-profit Gray Area has partnered with the Internet Archive to commission a series of original net.art works that engage with the vast holdings of the Internet Archive and explore what it means to create, preserve, and access culture online.
REGISTER NOW
Commissioned Artists
- Chia Amisola
- Spencer Chang
- Sarah Friend & Arkadiy Kukarkin
- Ophira Horwitz
- Mai Ishikawa-Sutton & Raúl Feliz
- Olivia McKayla Ross
- Jesse Walton
- Rodell Warner
The commissioned artists have drawn from the Internet Archive’s expansive collections to create web-based artworks that reflect on themes of memory, digital archaeology, and the human stories embedded within preserved data. These works exist as both online experiences and physical installations at the Internet Archive, bridging the digital and material worlds in ways that honor the Archive’s dual nature as both a technological achievement and a profoundly human endeavor.
Curated by Amir Esfahani (Internet Archive) and Wade Wallerstein (Gray Area)
I would like to know what was the trillionth page.
Link?