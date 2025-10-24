Celebrate 1 Trillion Web Pages with Original Net.Art Works: Internet Archive x Gray Area

Pretty Guardian Shrine (2025) by Ophira Horwitz

Internet Archive x Gray Area: Trillionth Webpage Net.Art Commissions

Date: Saturday, November 1

Time: 5:00 to 8:00pm

Location: Internet Archive, 300 Funston Avenue, San Francisco

Admission: Free

Admission: Free



The Internet Archive has reached an extraordinary milestone: one trillion web pages archived. This civilization-scale achievement marks decades of dedication to preserving the ephemeral nature of digital culture and ensuring universal access to human knowledge.

To commemorate this historic moment, San Francisco interdisciplinary arts and technology non-profit Gray Area has partnered with the Internet Archive to commission a series of original net.art works that engage with the vast holdings of the Internet Archive and explore what it means to create, preserve, and access culture online.

Commissioned Artists

Chia Amisola

Spencer Chang

Sarah Friend & Arkadiy Kukarkin

Ophira Horwitz

Mai Ishikawa-Sutton & Raúl Feliz

Olivia McKayla Ross

Jesse Walton

Rodell Warner

The commissioned artists have drawn from the Internet Archive’s expansive collections to create web-based artworks that reflect on themes of memory, digital archaeology, and the human stories embedded within preserved data. These works exist as both online experiences and physical installations at the Internet Archive, bridging the digital and material worlds in ways that honor the Archive’s dual nature as both a technological achievement and a profoundly human endeavor.

Curated by Amir Esfahani (Internet Archive) and Wade Wallerstein (Gray Area)