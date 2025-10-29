A Peek Inside the Physical Archive: Where the Past Finds a Future

Jeremy Modell (right) explains how library materials are packed and shipped. Photos by Brad Shirakawa, October 21, 2025.

The Physical Archive in Richmond, California, turned into a festive venue October 21, welcoming the public to one of the places where millions of donated items are preserved.

Nearly 350 people filled the Physical Archive to see the collection and learn how the organization processes donated materials for access and preservation.

Brewster Kahle gives a tour at the Physical Archive.

On a tour of the facility, Brewster Kahle, Internet Archive’s founder and digital librarian, shows an area where donated items are separated by media type on pallets. “Can somebody read off one?” he asks the group. They shout out: “Yearbooks! Sheet music! Microfiche! Laser discs! Audio books! Manuals!” Kahle explains the “Ephemera” label includes posters and pamphlets.

“This is just part of our way of trying to find the great things that should be saved for another generation,” Kahle said.

Liz Rosenberg, physical donations manager, describes how an app can be used to scan a book’s bar code and determine if it’s a duplicate or something needed in the collection. The app is available for anyone to download and use.

“Our mission is to preserve and digitize one copy of every unique item we can find,” said Rosenberg, who arranges for the shipment of donations of all sizes and types from books to vinyl record collections.

Decluttering his East Bay home in the last few years, musician Klaus Flouride (bassist for the Dead Kennedys) has given the Archive several boxes of records he accumulated on his own, from his parents and estate sales—some dating back to 1901. “I didn’t want them to go in the trash bin. I know they are preserved here,” said Flouride, who looks forward to having access to the music online and attended the event to learn more about where his donation ended up.

Elizabeth MacLeod demos the Scribe book scanning station.

At another station, Elizabeth MacLeod demonstrates the Scribe software used to capture images of books being digitized for the Archive.

“How many pages do you do in an hour?” asks Susie Kameny, a public school teacher in San Francisco. MacLeod said she can finish over 200 pages an hour, then answers questions about scanning books in foreign languages and shares the steps of proofing the digitized version before it’s uploaded.

Kameny had been to Internet Archive’s headquarters on Funston Avenue for a professional development session for educators, but was curious to learn more at the Physical Archive. In her classes, Kameny said she shows students how to use the Archive, and finds it’s useful for locating primary resources and various materials to incorporate into her lessons.

“Every time I turn around, there’s a new collection or a new thing that they’re working on—and I think of a new way to teach about that,” said Kameny, who values the Archive as a trusted “anti-deep fake” source at a time when AI is emerging. “It’s very thoughtful, the way the Archive has [preserved materials]. We’re so lucky to have this.”

Christian Wignall said he’s found old books, newspapers articles, and photographs on cycling through the Internet Archive, which have been helpful as he prepared papers for the International Cycling History Conference. After having recently driven several carloads of academic books to the Archive to donate for a friend who was moving, Wignall said it was interesting to see where everything is processed at the Physical Archive.

“I’m just amazed at the scale of it,” Wignall said. “It’s just an enormous endeavor and an enormous place.”

Autumn Armstrong (seated), film prepaper and metadata creator, talks with a guest at the Prelinger Archives stop on the Physical Archive tour.

Upstairs at the Prelinger Archive, Rick Prelinger describes the “magic process” that his team undertake to repair and preserve motion picture film, including documentaries and industrial advertising.

Steve Crawford came to the event to explore the possibility of donating some of his family’s collections of film, maps and books to the Archive. His great grandfather had newsreel footage with aircraft from his factory in Southern California, along with aviation maps and magazines from the 1920s. His father had a hobby of recording above-ground nuclear bomb tests near where he grew up in the Mojavie desert, and Crawford thinks the film might be of interest to the broader community.

“I have miscellaneous things that have accumulated, so for me, this is like ‘wow’ I can get some of this out of my garage,” said Crawford, who is excited to connect with the Archive and begin the donation process.

Maeve Iwasaki demonstrates microfiche digitization.

With the new microfiche digitization center, Louis Brizuela said visitors were interested in how the operation works – the camera, the process and the science behind it. “It’s nice to see the faces that are actually reading and looking at the material,” he said.

Brian McNeilly, a volunteer who worked to improve the digital accessibility of Open Library when he was in graduate school for library science, said he was impressed by the size of the Physical Archive and the scope of materials – including microfiche.

“I haven’t thought much about microfiche since I was probably in middle school when I had to use it for research projects,” said McNeilly, who now works with the University of California Office of the President on digital accessibility. “There’s a reason we adopted microfiche way back when. And, of course, it’s still relevant and we’re starting to preserve and digitize it.”

Sandy Chu, a Google Summer of Code volunteer who worked on an open source translation project with the Archive, said she enjoyed looking at all the media on display at the event from iPods to VHS tapes.

“There are just so many formats that exist,” she said. “It makes you appreciate there are people putting in the effort to figure out how we can convert these forms of media for future generations.”