Senator Alex Padilla Honors Internet Archive’s 1 Trillion Milestone in Congressional Record

Brewster Kahle, Senator Alex Padilla, and Lila Bailey in Washington, D.C. October 28, 2025.

On October 28, 2025, Senator Alex Padilla (D-CA) entered into the Congressional Record a statement honoring the Internet Archive for reaching a historic milestone—preserving one trillion web pages. That same day, Senator Padilla met with Internet Archive founder and digital librarian Brewster Kahle, along with policy counsel Lila Bailey, to mark the occasion and discuss the importance of long-term access to public information.

https://www.congress.gov/congressional-record/volume-171/issue-179/senate-section/article/S7780-4

Mr. PADILLA. Mr. President, I rise today to celebrate an

extraordinary milestone in the democratization of public information,

as the Internet Archive marks their one-trillionth web page archived.

Founded by digital librarian and MIT alumnus Brewster Kahle, the

Internet Archive first launched in San Francisco in 1996 with the goal

of providing "Universal Access to All Knowledge" by creating a

"shared digital library of humanity's online history." In 2001, they

launched the "Wayback Machine," making their archives easily

accessible to the public.

Coordinating with governments, nonprofits, institutions, and

individuals to grow their digital collection, for nearly three decades,

the Internet Archive has worked to preserve everything from academic

research to personal blogs, local news stories to international

breaking news, and troves of official government records--including the

archival of websites from every Presidential administration since 2008.

Information from its archives has even been cited by every Circuit

Court in the United States and the Supreme Court.

Working to prevent and repair broken web links, the Internet Archive

has become a modern-day, digital Library of Alexandria and given

billions of people the tools that once only professional archivists had

at their disposal.

On a personal note, earlier this year, it was my honor to help

designate the Internet Archive as a Federal depository library,

allowing the Internet Archive to digitize and expand public access to

Federal Government publications for years to come.

For their outstanding commitment to the public good and tireless

preservation of public information, today we celebrate San Francisco's

own Internet Archive. Here is to the next trillion.