Supervisor Connie Chan Recognizes ‘Internet Archive Day’ in San Francisco

On October 21, 2025, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors passed a unanimous resolution from Supervisor Connie Chan celebrating 1 trillion web pages archived, and declaring October 22, 2025, as Internet Archive Day in the City and County of San Francisco.

Watch Supervisor Chan’s speech designating Internet Archive Day at the Board of Supervisors meeting:

Mark Graham (Internet Archive), Supervisor Connie Chan (Board of Supervisors, District 1), and Brewster Kahle (Internet Archive) at the Board of Supervisors public meeting, October 21, 2025.

Before the Board meeting, Internet Archive supporters gathered on the steps of City Hall for a rally, which included remarks from:

Watch rally remarks:

As the Internet Archive celebrates the milestone of 1 trillion web pages preserved, the City’s recognition underscores a shared commitment to safeguarding knowledge for future generations. From the steps of City Hall to the vast reaches of the digital web, Internet Archive Day honors the collective effort to build — and preserve — a library for all.

Brewster Kahle Swilk, artist in residence Supervisor Connie Chan City Librarian Michael Lambert

