California State Senator Recognizes Internet Archive’s ‘Remarkable Innovation and Leadership’

Brewster Kahle (left) with California State Senator Scott Wiener (right), October 22, 2025.

On October 22, California State Senator Scott Wiener joined the 1 trillion celebration to recognize Internet Archive’s “remarkable innovation and leadership.”

Speaking from the stage, Senator Wiener presented Brewster Kahle with a Certificate of Recognition from the California State Senate, saying:

“We’ve taken a lot of things for granted…And one of the things that I think people took for granted were libraries…In this era of book banning and alternative facts, I am so deeply grateful for the work that this great archive does, and so from the California State Senate, we have a token of our appreciation, just to say a basic, ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you’…”

Watch remarks:

Certificate of Recognition

STATE OF CALIFORNIA



Senate



CERTIFICATE OF RECOGNITION



Internet Archive

The Web We've Built Celebration



I present you with this Certificate of Recognition in honor of archiving one trillion web pages. This milestone achieved with the Wayback Machine reflects remarkable innovation and leadership. Your digital accomplishment will benefit diverse users for generations to come. Thank you for providing free access to this invaluable archive and may you continue to thrive in the years to come.



Scott Wiener

Senator, 11th District

October 22, 2025