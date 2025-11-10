Voices Celebrating 1 Trillion Pages: Peter Gabriel, Musician

Musician Peter Gabriel reflects on the Internet Archive preserving 1 trillion web pages—a milestone he calls “an extraordinary achievement.” In his message, Gabriel celebrates the Archive’s role in safeguarding humanity’s collective memory and offers congratulations to Sir Tim Berners-Lee, recipient of this year’s Internet Archive Hero Award.

“Humanity is not going to forget…” Peter Gabriel, musician

Hi, this is Peter Gabriel in London.



What you've achieved with the Internet Archive is a means of recording so many of our memories, now 1 trillion web pages. And so humanity is not going to forget and lose memory and lose themselves in the way that we might've done had you not been there.



It's an extraordinary achievement, and congratulations also to the

internet hero, Tim Berners-Lee. Have a brilliant night.Thank you so much for what you do.

