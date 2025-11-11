Looking Back on Our Shared Digital History: “The Web We’ve Built” Mini-Doc

To help people connect with the Internet Archive’s celebration of 1 trillion web pages preserved, we created “The Web We’ve Built,” a cinematic reflection on how humanity came together to build, shape, and now safeguard the web. From the crackle of a dial-up modem to the galaxy of pages preserved in the Wayback Machine, the film traces our shared journey online—the creativity, connection, challenges, and triumph of building the largest digital library in history, together.

Credits:

Written by Chris Freeland

Animated and Edited by Freya Morgan

Research support by Sterling Dudley