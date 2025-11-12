Voices Celebrating 1 Trillion Pages: Vint Cerf, Internet Pioneer

Vint Cerf, Vice President and Chief Internet Evangelist at Google, recognizes the Internet Archive’s achievement of preserving 1 trillion web pages as an essential act of cultural memory. In his message, Cerf emphasizes that without the Archive’s work, “the 22nd century will have no clue what the 21st century was all about.” He offers deep gratitude to founder Brewster Kahle and the Archive’s “amazing crew of talented engineers” for ensuring that the story of our digital age endures.

Hello. My name is Vint Cerf and I'm Vice President and Chief Internet Evangelist at Google, and I've just learned about the incredible milestone of the Internet Archive: 1 trillion webpages.



It has preserved an enormous amount of history over the course of their data collection, something which I feel is absolutely essential. In the absence of what they have done, the 22nd century will have no clue what the 21st century was all about.



And so we owe them an enormous debt of gratitude for having created and executed on this collection. And Brewster Kale, of course, being the founder, deserves enormous credit for that, as does his amazing crew of talented engineers. So congratulations on reaching that milestone. Keep at it. There's more coming.