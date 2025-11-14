Voices Celebrating 1 Trillion Pages: Katherine Maher, President and CEO of NPR

Katherine Maher, President and CEO of NPR, honors the Internet Archive’s milestone of 1 trillion web pages preserved as “1 trillion artifacts and snapshots of our interconnected world.” In her message, Maher celebrates the Archive’s role in protecting the integrity of the open web—keeping news, public discourse, and our shared stories freely accessible to all. She draws parallels between NPR and the Internet Archive, highlighting their shared commitment to access to information, public service, and strengthening societies through knowledge and dialogue. As Maher notes, in an era when information “emerges suddenly, decays rapidly, and disappears instantly,” the Archive’s preservation work is more critical than ever.

Hello everyone. I'm Katherine Maher, president and CEO of NPR. It's an honor to join you today in celebrating a truly historic accomplishment and one close to my heart.



Congratulations to the Internet Archive and everyone who contributed to this milestone of 1 trillion webpages. That's 1 trillion artifacts and snapshots of our interconnected world. It's a testament to the Internet Archive's unwavering commitment to safeguarding the integrity of the open web and its history, ensuring that this vast digital record remains free and open for everyone.



At NPR, we share many common values with the Internet Archive, a deep commitment to access to information, a dedication to public service, and a belief in strengthening societies. Through information and dialogue we live today, in an era in which information is unstable, it emerges suddenly decays, rapidly, disappears instantly. It's increasingly difficult for anyone to build stability on this volatility, whether you're an independent learner or society seeking common ground.



So in this moment, the Archive's role in preserving news, public discourse and our shared stories is more critical than ever. The internet is today's living historical record, a cultural mirror reflecting our society, who we are, where we come from, what we perceive matters, how we connect, and how we make sense of ideas, events, and one another.



By preserving this record, the Archive helps us remain grounded in what we know and what we think we believe and accountable to how we change and evolve over time. It supports vital research and allows us to understand current events within a broader context. This preservation counters the challenge of disappearing news and loss, meaning online. It provides us an enduring resource for journalists, scholars, and the public alike. It protects our shared stories and it strengthens our civic dialogue.



So let's all celebrate this incredible milestone together. The Internet Archive and the Wayback Machine are trusted, vital resources, and we at NPR are proud to stand with you in this important work. Thank you. Please keep it up. Keep on keeping on.