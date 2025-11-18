From CNN: Inside the old church where one trillion webpages are being saved

From CNN: The Internet Archive has been saving web history for nearly 30 years. CNN’s Hadas Gold goes inside its headquarters to see how the archive is innovating for the AI age and protecting itself from both political and physical threats.
A nice, informative, and straight-to-the-point piece by CNN. Even the now-ubiquitous insistence on having the crawl/banner/ad gobble up nearly a third of the wretched screen space couldn’t spoil it entirely*.
Here’s hoping it will compel vast numbers of IA users to drop by and visit 300 Funston. As splendid as it looks on video, I think everyone should visit it in person in order to be able to truly appreciate what happens in that lovely old building.
*Am I the only chap still grinding his teeth over over the whole “Let’s see how much rubbish we can cram onto the screen before the viewer gives up in utter exasperation” phenomenon? Or are people so inured to it by now they hardly notice?
You’re not alone.
That crap filled screen is one reason I don’t watch tv or news videos, especially over-groomed people reading things they know nothing about. I’m not quibbling about the IA story, just in general I read rather than watch news!
Have parties more often than every trillion archived web pages.
I don’t understand the question about preserving content from AI chatbots at 2:35. IA blog should do a post about Brewster’s answer, what IA’s experimental program for that is.