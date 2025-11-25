Boston Library Consortium Joins Statement Supporting Digital Rights for Memory Institutions

The movement for Our Future Memory is getting bigger, with yet another library leader endorsing memory institutions’ digital rights.

The Boston Library Consortium (BLC), comprised of twenty-six research libraries in the New England area, has signed the Statement of Four Digital Rights for Memory Institutions Online. BLC joins more than forty other signatories from around the world, from the Wikimedia Foundation to the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA). Alongside two other recent signatories, it adds a strong voice to the growing list of libraries, museums, and other cultural heritage organizations that are calling for stronger legal protections to fulfill their public missions in the digital age.

“BLC is proud to join institutions worldwide in defending our rights to collect, preserve, provide access, and cooperate. Libraries safeguard cultural memory—and online content shouldn’t be an exception.” Charlie Barlow, executive director, Boston Library Consortium

“BLC is proud to join institutions worldwide in defending our rights to collect, preserve, provide access, and cooperate,” said executive director Charlie Barlow. “Libraries safeguard cultural memory—and online content shouldn’t be an exception.”

In putting its name to the statement, BLC offers further proof that libraries and archives know exactly what they need to keep preserving and providing access to the culture record.

Want to learn more?